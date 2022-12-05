What you need to take care of on Tuesday, December 6:
The American dollar finished Monday with substantial gains after starting the day on the back foot. The Greenback initially fell on the back of news coming from China, as different districts are easing their restrictive COVID-19 measures, while market talks pointed at further loosening in January.
Markets changed course following the release of upbeat US data, with the US Dollar accelerating its advance ahead of Wall Street’s close. The official ISM Services PMI for November improved by more than anticipated, surging to 56.5 from 54.4 and beating the 53.1 expected. Additionally, Factory Orders rose by 1% MoM in October, better than the 0.7% advance expected, while S&P Global upwardly revised its November Services PMI to 46.2 from a preliminary estimate of 46.1.
Ahead of the December central bank’s meeting, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Gabriel Makhlouf said that a 50 bps rate hike is the minimum necessary, adding that he would not rule out a 75 bps hike. The ECB and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce their decisions on December 15 and 14, respectively, and policymakers will enter their blackout period next Thursday.
EUR/USD trades around 1.0480, while GBP/USD plunged to the 1.2160 price zone. Commodity-linked currencies were also under strong selling pressure, with AUD/USD now struggling around 0.6670 and USD/CAD nearing 1.3600.
Crude oil prices surged at the beginning of the day amid Chinese news, which means steady demand, and as OPEC+ announced its decision to maintain its decision of reducing oil production by 2 million barrels per day. Another factor weighing on oil prices was the latest EU decision to put a cap on oil prices. Moscow said it will not recognize the price cap and is preparing a decision. The black gold turned south early in the US afternoon and posted sharp losses amid the broad USD strength. WTI settled at $77.20 a barrel.
Gold surged to $1,810 a troy ounce at the beginning of the day but plunged amid renewed USD demand and ends the day around $1,766 troy ounce.
The greenback surged also vs safe-haven currencies, with USD/JPY recovering towards the 136.70 price zone.
The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on monetary policy first thing Tuesday.
Cryptocurrencies collapsed with the resurgent US demand. BTC/USD trades around $16,900, down over $1,000 on the day
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD breaks through 0.6700 on broad USD demand
The American Dollar soared following the release of upbeat US data, signaling resilient economic developments. Stocks fell in the first trading day of the week, dragging AUD/USD to fresh three-day lows in the 0.6690 price zone
EUR/USD’s bulls losing the battle around 1.0500
The EUR/USD pair approached 1.0600 at the weekly opening but ended up Monday below the 1.0500 level. Better-than-anticipated US growth-related data boosted the greenback, weighing on stocks amid uncertainty about Fed’s next move.
Gold bears challenging $1,770.00
Gold retreated sharply after hitting a five-month high of $1,810.08 and trades around $1,770 at the time being. The USD started the day on the back foot amid optimism fueled by news coming from China, as the country is easing coronavirus-related restrictions.
Solana: How SOL could perform in a bear market
SOL shows reasons to believe the downtrend is still ongoing. Although many crypto advocates remain enthusiastic about a potential Santa Rally, the technicals show SOL has more market value to slice from the hands of long-term investors.
ISM services gets lift from surging business activity, orders cool
A surge in business activity lifted ISM services to a consensus-defying print of 56.5 in November. Employment crossed back into expansion territory, wait times shortened and prices came down slightly. Only a drop in orders sullied an otherwise encouraging report for the service sector.