Forex Today: US Dollar stabilizes as market focus shifts to comments from Fed officials

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 7:

The US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its peers early Tuesday after starting the week on a bullish note. During the American trading hours, several policymakers from the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) will be delivering speeches. Meanwhile, investors will continue to pay close attention to political developments in France and the US.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.31% -0.03% 0.78% -0.01% -0.20% 0.04% 0.07% EUR -0.31% -0.45% 0.39% -0.36% -0.54% -0.31% -0.27% GBP 0.03% 0.45% 0.95% 0.09% -0.09% 0.14% 0.18% JPY -0.78% -0.39% -0.95% -0.75% -1.03% -0.81% -0.76% CAD 0.01% 0.36% -0.09% 0.75% -0.14% 0.05% 0.08% AUD 0.20% 0.54% 0.09% 1.03% 0.14% 0.24% 0.27% NZD -0.04% 0.31% -0.14% 0.81% -0.05% -0.24% 0.04% CHF -0.07% 0.27% -0.18% 0.76% -0.08% -0.27% -0.04% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The Senate again rejected Democratic and Republican proposals to restore funding to the government on Monday. US President Donald Trump warned that another failed vote could trigger layoffs in the federal workforce but added that they were discussing with Democrats regarding their demand to extend Obamacare subsidies past the end of the year. The USD Index retreated from the 10-day high it set near 98.50 late in the American session but closed in positive territory on Monday. The index gains traction in the European morning and was last seen rising 0.2% at 98.30. In the meantime, US stock index futures lose between 0.1% and 0.2%.

The Euro (EUR) came under strong selling pressure on Monday after France’s newly appointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has announced his resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron will now either appoint a new Prime Minister or dissolve parliament and call a new parliamentary election. There is also a possibility of Macron resigning. EUR/USD stays on the back foot in the European session and trades below 1.1700.

Growing optimism about more government spending and a more expansionary fiscal policy under the new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi lifted Japan's Nikkei 225 Index to a new record high on Tuesday. After rising nearly 2% on Monday, USD/JPY continues to stretch higher and was last seen trading above 150.50. Commenting on the JPY weakness, Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday that he will closely monitor the foreign exchange (FX) moves, adding that it’s important for currencies to move in a stable manner reflecting fundamentals.

GBP/USD closed virtually unchanged on Monday as Pound Sterling managed to hold its ground against the USD, by capturing capital outflows out of the EUR. In fact, the EUR/GBP cross lost about 0.3% on the day and touched its weakest level since mid-September near 0.8670. Early Tuesday, GBP/USD edges lower and trades near 1.3450.

Gold gained nearly 2% on Monday and set a new record-high above $3,970 in the Asian session on Tuesday. XAU/USD corrects lower toward $3,950 in the European session.