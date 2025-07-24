Forex Today: UK Retail Sales take centre stage alongside German business morale

The US Dollar managed to regain some balance and print decent gains on Thursday, always amid mixed results from the US docket, advancing US yields across the board, and recent progress on the trade front.
Here's what to watch on Friday, July 25:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) set aside four daily retracements in a row and advanced modestly to the 97.50 zone as investors continued to gauge the recent encouraging developments from the trade front. A light US calendar will only feature Durable Goods Orders.
EUR/USD treaded water around 1.1770 following the ECB’s steady hand and humble gains in the Greenback. Germany’s IFO Business Climate will take centre stage, seconded by the ECB’s Survey of Professional Forecasters (SPF) and M3 Money Supply figures.
GBP/USD saw its weekly rebound curtailed, revisiting the boundaries of the key 1.3500 zone after hitting new two-week highs around 1.3590 in early trade. The GfK Consumer Confidence is due, seconded by Car Production readings and Retail Sales.
USD/JPY traded on a positive foot, briefly dipping below the 146.00 support to rebound to the proximity of 147.00 amid a firm performance. The Tokyo Inflation Rate will be released, seconded by weekly Fpreign Bond Investment prints and the final Coincident and Leading Economic Indexes.
AUD/USD rose further north of the 0.6600 milestone, hitting new yearly highs, although that bull run fizzled out as the session drew to a close. Next on tap Down Under will be the release of the Inflation Rate on July 30.
WTI prices bounced to four-day highs past the $66.00 mark per barrel following the improved sentiment on the trade front as well as the unexpected drop in US crude oil inventories.
Gold remained on the defensive for the second day in a row amid further optimism surrounding trade developments and extra gains in US yields across the spectrum. Silver prices halted their upside momentum, easing from Wednesday’s tops near $39.50 per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gyrates around 1.1770 as investors digest the ECB event
EUR/USD now recedes from eaerlier tops and retests the 1.1770 zone on Thursday as market participants continue to assess the hawkish hold by the ECB as well as mixed data releases on both sides of the Atlantic. In the meantime, expectations surrounding a potential US-EU trade deal remain on the rise.
GBP/USD extends the daily pullback to 1.3520
GBP/USD comes under renewed downside pressure and retests the low-1.3500s on Thursday, fading at the same time three consecutive daily advances. Furthermore, mixed data releases on the UK calendar remained far from auspicious, also contributing to the daily downtick.
Gold bounces from intraday lows, upside limited
Gold now recovers some ground after bottoming out below $3,350 earlier in the day, although it remains in sub-$3,400 levels on Thursday. The better tone in the Greenback, higher US yields, and alleviated trade concerns keep the price action around the yellow metal subdued.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin reclaims $118,000, as Ethereum, XRP signal risk-off sentiment
Cryptocurrencies are facing relatively strong headwinds on Thursday, particularly altcoins led by Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP). The largest smart contracts token is consolidating at around $3,630, marking a 6% decline from recent highs of $3,858.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.