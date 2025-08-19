The US Dollar (USD) had a positive day on Tuesday, as traders remained cautious ahead of the release of the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday and the pivotal Jackson Hole Symposium later this week. Furthermore, geopolitics has returned to the forefront of price action drivers.
Here's what to watch on Wednesday, August 20:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) clocked acceptable gains around 98.30 in a context of a generalised decline in US yields. The publication of the FOMC Minutes will be the salient event, seconded by the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications and the weekly report on US crude oil supplies by the EIA. In addition, the Fed’s Waller and Bostic are due to speak.
EUR/USD retreated modestly, adding to Monday’s downtick, always below the 1.1700 mark. The final Inflation Rate in the euro area will be released alongside the flash Q2 Labour Cost Index.
GBP/USD retreated to multi-day lows after breaching below the 1.3500 support. The critical Inflation Rate takes centre stage across the Channel.
USD/JPY faded Monday’s advance and revisited the mid-147.00s following earlier tops north of the 148.00 mark. Next in Japan will be the Balance of Trade results and Machinery Orders.
AUD/USD weakened further and reached three-week lows near the 0.6450 zone. The Consumer Inflation Expectations are due, seconded by the speeches from the RBA’s Connolly and McPhee.
Crude oil prices deepened their bearish leg, adding to Monday’s decline below the $62.00 mark per barrel of the American WTI as geopolitical tensions continued to mitigate.
Gold posted marked losses and slipped back to the $3,315 mark per troy ounce amid gains in the Greenback and declining US yields. Silver prices, in the same direction, dropped sharply to multi-day lows near the $37.00 mark peer ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD comes under pressure, approaches 1.1650
The US Dollar’s slight uptick kept EUR/USD under pressure on Tuesday, as traders focused on renewed Russia–Ukraine headlines while looking ahead to the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday and Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.
GBP/USD breaks below 1.3500 to hit five-day lows
GBP/USD now accelerates its downside impulse and recedes to multi-day lows in the sub-1.3500 zone on Tuesday. Cable’s daily downtick comes on the back of the marginal gains in the Greenback and steady prudence ahead of the upcoming UK inflation data on Wednesday.
Gold tumbles to three-week troughs below $3,320
The selling pressure now picks up pace and drags Gold prices to their lowest level in the last three weeks below the $3,320 mark per troy ounce. The precious metal’s losses come in a context of slight gains in the greenback and a widespread decline in US yields across the board, while easing geopolitical tensions also contribute to the pullback.
Crypto market downturn persists as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP test key supports
Bitcoin drops below the $115,000 level, risking the loss of the 50-day EMA. Ethereum descends within a rising channel, with bears targeting the $4,000 psychological level. Ripple’s XRP dangles at the $3.00 psychological support amid mounting selling pressure.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
