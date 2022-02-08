Forex Today: Tension mounts ahead of US inflation data

What you need to know on Wednesday, February 9:
Major pairs continued lacking certain directional strength and held within limited intraday ranges on Tuesday. The greenback found some strength in soaring government bond yields, as that on the US 10-year Treasury note reached 1.97%. However, yields’ strength was barely enough to prevent the dollar from plummeting.
The EUR/USD pair briefly pierced the 1.1400 level but ended the day in the 1.1410 price zone. Comments from the European Central Bank member Francois Villeroy put some pressure on the shared currency by the end of the day, as he noted that the market may have overreacted to President Christine Lagarde’s words last week.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshuffled its cabinet. Jacob Rees-Mogg has become the new Brexit Minister, while Mark Spencer replaced him as leader of the Commons. Chris Heaton-Harris becomes the new chief whip, while Paymaster General Michael Ellis would take on the additional role of minister for the Cabinet Office. The decision comes in the middle of the lockdown parties’ scandal, which menaces Johnson’s leadership. GBP/USD trades around 1.3550.
The AUD/USD pair is up for a second consecutive day trading in the 0.7140 region. The USD/CAD pair edged higher and currently hovers around 1.2700, as lower oil prices undermined demand for the Canadian dollar. The greenback posted modest gains against safe-haven CHF and JPY.
Gold surged to a fresh two-week high of $1,828.36 a troy ounce, holding nearby at the end of the day. Meanwhile, WTI trades at $89.80 a barrel.
Market players keep waiting for January US inflation figures to be out on Thursday.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Crypto profit-taking starts before new uptrend
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds about 1.1400 but buyers are losing interest
EUR/USD trades in the 1.1410 price zone, down for a second consecutive day. Comments from ECB’s Villeroy undermined the shared currency noting that markets may have overreacted to Lagarde’s words.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum after rising above 1.3550
GBP/USD rose above 1.3550 on Tuesday but lost its traction in the early trading hours of the NA session. The greenback holds its ground against its rivals after the data from the US showed that the trade deficit widened to $101,4 billion in December.
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls defying a critical Fibonacci resistance level Premium
Spot gold hit its highest two weeks, now holding near an intraday top of $1,828.37 a troy ounce. The American currency remains on the back foot, despite getting a temporal boost from rising US government bond yields, as that on the 10-year Treasury note surged to 1.97%.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Crypto profit-taking starts before new uptrend
Bitcoin price action faced expected profit-taking and resistance at the $45,000 value area. Ethereum price, like Bitcoin, faces some profit-taking after a significant recovery rally. XRP price gained more than 21% on Monday.
Optimism ahead of FED and inflation data
We're seeing further signs of stabilization in the markets on Tuesday, as the relatively peaceful start to the week continues. It's been a wild start to the year and it seems investors are embracing the less intense start to the week, probably with an eye on what's to come over the next couple of days.