Forex Today: Taper that is not taper and plummeting yields lead the way

What you need to know on Friday, September 10:
The dollar fell alongside US government bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.287%, piercing the 1.30% critical threshold after a disappointing 30-year note auction. The US auctioned 30-year bonds at 1.91%, down from 2.04% previously. As yields stabilized near daily lows ahead of the close, the greenback also remained near its lows vs other currencies.
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1830 after a disappointing ECB monetary policy decision. As widely anticipated, the ECB left its rates unchanged, with the main refinancing rate 0.00%. The central bank also maintained the emergency bond-buying program (PEPP) at €1,850 billion until at least March 2022, although it will continue at a “moderately lower pace.” Additionally, APP purchases will continue at a monthly pace of €20 billion for as long as necessary. However, policymakers added that they are ready to adjust all instruments to ensure inflation stabilizes at their 2% target over the medium term.
The pound was among the best performers, helped by the absence of news coming from the United Kingdom.GBP/USD approached its weekly high at 1.3867, ending the day at around 1.3840.
Commodity-linked currencies posted modest intraday gains vs their American rival, as the soft tone of global indexes partially offset the broad greenback’s weakness. USD/CAD trades around 1.2650 while AUD/USD stands at 0.7370.
Yields’ slump sent USD/JPY to 109.61, currently trading nearby.
Gold prices seesawed between gains and losses but were unable to find a way. XAU/USD trades marginally higher on a daily basis, around $1,793 a troy ounce. On the other hand, Crude oil prices were sharply lower amid a worse than anticipated EIA stockpiles report, which showed stockpiles declined 1.529 million. WTI settled at around $68.00 a barrel.
Wall Street was unable to retain modest intraday gains and finished the day in the red, with all of the major indexes posting modest losses.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH roars back to $4,000
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at around 1.1830 after a disappointing ECB, falling US yields
The dollar faced another round of strong selling after a poor US 30-y auction. EUR/USD trades around 1.1830, following a disappointing ECB monetary policy announcement, as European policymakers held back on tapering.
GBP/USD extends gains to 1.3860
The pound is te strongest dollar’s rival this Thursday. GBP/USD extended its advance to 1.3862, its highest for this week. Speculative interest puts aside Brexit jitters, with the dollar in the eye of the storm.
Gold boosted by plummeting yields
The European Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged, refused to discuss tapering. XAU/USD neutral-to-bearish long term stance persists as long as below 1,825.10.
Cardano looks ready to bounce back to $3
The global market rout made Cardano enter a short-term correction. Already half of the occurred losses have been recovered. Expect some consolidation before a breakout to the upside.
How the ECB can taper without raising rates: Deny, deny, deny
ECB will slow some bond purchases in the fourth quarter. President Christine Lagarde insists it is not a taper. Main refinance and deposit rates unchanged as expected.