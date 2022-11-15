What you need to take care of on Wednesday, November 16:
It was another volatile day in the FX sphere, with optimism and fears mixing throughout the day. The American Dollar plummeted to fresh monthly lows against most major rivals ahead of Wall Street’s opening but posted a nice comeback ahead of the close.
Modest concerns surged at the beginning of the day following tepid Chinese data. According to official sources, Industrial Production grew by 5% YoY in October, missing the market expectation for an expansion of 5.2%. Also, Retail Sales contracted by 0.5% in the same period, worse than the 1% advance anticipated.
The market sentiment improved following the release of the US Producer Price Index as it rose by 8% YoY, improving from the previous 8.4%.
The mood changed following news that Russian missiles hit Poland, killing at least two people. Missiles landed in the Polish village of Przewodów, near the border with Ukraine, and the government called an emergency meeting. Worth remembering Poland is a NATO member, and things could escalate fast. Some Poland sources suggest it is most likely the remains of a Russian rocket shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The EURUSD peaked at 1.0480, then fell to 1.0292. It currently trades at around 1.0320. GBPUSD hovers around 1.1830 after surging to 1.2028. UK-employment-related data was generally disappointing. The ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 3.6% in September, while wage inflation rose in October. The country will publish the October Consumer Price Index on Wednesday.
Commodity-linked currencies ended the day with modest gains vs their American rival, with AUDUSD trading at around 0.6750 and USDCAD surrounding 1.3300. Save-have currencies remained under pressure, with USDCHF now trading at 0.9450 and USDJPY at 139.40.
Gold extended its monthly rally but ended Tuesday with modest gains at around $1,776 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices rallied with Russian-Ukraine news, and WTI settled at around $86.80 a barrel.
Former US President Donald Trump said he would do an announcement at his house at Mar-a-Lago tonight. Market players anticipate he will announce he will run for President again in 2024.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto Season faces resistance
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD trims intraday gains as sentiment flips
EURUSD has retreated further mid-US afternoon, and trades near the 1.0300 level amid renewed risk-aversion. News report at least two dead after Russian missiles landed in Poland near the Ukraine border. Stocks plunged with the news, boosting the greenback.
GBPUSD approaches 1.1800 as investors rush to safety
GBPUSD has erased most of its intraday gains, further retreating from an intraday peak of 1.2028. Market mood soured with war news and despite more signs of easing US inflation.
Gold keep advancing on broad dollar weakness
Gold extended its rally to $1,786,46 on Tuesday as the American Dollar accelerated its slide following the release of the US PPI, further hinting at easing inflationary pressures in the US. According to the BLS, the wholesale inflation annual rate came at 8% in October.
Did Binance knowingly sell FTT and trigger a market crash that wiped out billions?
Binance’s Vice President of government affairs in Europe, Daniel Trinder, was questioned over Biannce’s selling of FTT tokens. Binance denied any intent of collapsing FTX consequent to its FTT dumping.
Morgan Stanley says Tesla (TSLA) could tag $150 before year end
In an investor note released on Monday, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said his bullish overall view of Tesla (TSLA) may have to wait on the back burner while his bearish scenario for the stock unfolds.