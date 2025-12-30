TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD/USD Price Forecasts: Kiwi’s recovery beyond 0.5800 looks frail

  • NZD/USD has returned above 0.5800, yet with bullish momentum looking frail
  • Escalating tensions between China and Taiwan are likely to weigh on the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
  • Technically, the pair's rally from mid-November lows seems to have lost momentum.
NZD/USD Price Forecasts: Kiwi’s recovery beyond 0.5800 looks frail
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The New Zealand Dollar has trimmed some losses on Tuesday, returning to levels above 0.5800 at the time of writing, but recovery attempts look frail so far. Technical indicators remain neutral-to-bearish, and the growing geopolitical tensions in Asia are not particularly supportive.

China holds military drills around the island of Taiwan, including real rocket-firing exercises in retaliation for an agreement with the US to send a $11 billion weapons package to Taipei. Taiwan announced the deployment of its missile systems.

The escalation of tensions in an already sensitive area has weighed on Asian stock markets, which are going through moderate losses at the time of writing, and is likely to keep the risk-sensitive Kiwi under pressure.

Technical Analysis. Support  0.5790 remains in play

NZD/USD Chart
NZD/USD 4-Hour Chart

In the 4-hour chart, NZD/USD trades at 0.5814, little changed daily. Price action remains above trendline support from mid-November lows, highlighting the broader bullish trend, but technical indicators hint at a fading momentum.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has bounced up from 40 but remains below the key 50 level, and the
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains below zero.

Immediate support is at the 0.5790 area, where the trendline support meets Monday's low. Further down, the December 19 low, at 0.5735, would come to the focus, ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the November-December rally and mid-November highs, at the 0.5690 area.

To the upside, resistance around 0.5855 has capped gains on October 6 and December 24. Further up, the 1.27.2% and 161.8% Fibonacci extensions of the December 19-24 rally are at 0.5885 and 0.5925, respectively

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.03%-0.08%-0.11%-0.04%-0.18%-0.12%-0.04%
EUR0.03%-0.05%-0.11%-0.02%-0.16%-0.10%-0.02%
GBP0.08%0.05%-0.04%0.03%-0.12%-0.05%0.01%
JPY0.11%0.11%0.04%0.07%-0.07%-0.02%0.11%
CAD0.04%0.02%-0.03%-0.07%-0.13%-0.05%-0.01%
AUD0.18%0.16%0.12%0.07%0.13%0.07%0.13%
NZD0.12%0.10%0.05%0.02%0.05%-0.07%0.07%
CHF0.04%0.02%-0.01%-0.11%0.01%-0.13%-0.07%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

,

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD flatlines below 1.1800 ahead of Fed Minutes

EUR/USD flatlines below 1.1800 ahead of Fed Minutes

EUR/USD struggles to find direction and continues to move sideways below 1.1800 for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as markets remain in holiday mood. Later in the American session, the Federal Reserve will publish the minutes of the December policy meeting.

GBP/USD retreats to 1.3500 area following earlier climb

GBP/USD retreats to 1.3500 area following earlier climb

GBP/USD loses its traction and trades flat on the day near 1.3500 after rising to the 1.3530 area early Tuesday. Trading conditions remain thin ahead of the New Year holiday, limiting the pair's volatility. The Fed will publish December meeting minutes in the late American session.

Gold aims to regain the ground lost

Gold aims to regain the ground lost

Gold gathers recovery momentum and advances toward $4,400 on Tuesday after losing more than 4% on Monday. Increased margin requirements on gold and silver futures by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group, one of the world’s largest trading floors for commodities, prompted widespread profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing.

Tron steadies as Justin Sun invests $18 million in Tron Inc.

Tron steadies as Justin Sun invests $18 million in Tron Inc.

Tron (TRX) trades above $0.2800 at press time on Monday, hovering below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.2859.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Year 2025 was volatile, as crypto often is.  Among positive catalysts were favourable regulatory changes in the U.S., rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), adoption of AI and tokenization of Real-World-Assets (RWA).

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers