Dow Jones futures steady as traders eye FOMC Meeting Minutes
- Dow Jones futures move little as traders adopt caution ahead of the FOMC December Meeting Minutes.
- Nvidia became the first public company to surpass a $5 trillion valuation, driven by booming AI chip demand.
- Traders adopt caution as uncertainty surrounding the Ukraine–Russia peace process resurfaces.
Dow Jones futures inch lower 0.02% to trade below 48,750 during the European session on Tuesday, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also remain subdued, edging lower 0.04% and 0.05% to near 6,950 and 25,720, respectively. Trading volumes are expected to remain thin due to the year-end holiday.
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) December Meeting Minutes will be eyed later in the North American session, which could offer insights into the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 2026 outlook. Focus will be shifted toward the US Initial Jobless Claims data scheduled to be released on Wednesday.
US index futures remain steady after Wall Street posted losses on Monday’s US regular session, as tech shares pulled back from last week’s rally. However, equities are on track to end 2025 near record highs, posting double-digit gains in a year marked by tariff disputes and shifting central bank policies.
Nvidia became the first publicly traded company to exceed a $5 trillion market valuation, driven by its pivotal role in AI workloads and surging demand for its chips. The company has also completed its long-anticipated $5 billion strategic investment in Intel, formalizing September’s announcement into cash, issued shares, and an official equity stake of about 4%.
Traders are monitoring geopolitical tensions as uncertainty over the Ukraine-Russia peace process resurfaced. Russia’s foreign minister said Moscow’s negotiating stance would shift following alleged strikes on President Vladimir Putin’s residence.
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Author
Akhtar Faruqui
FXStreet
Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.