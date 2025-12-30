Dow Jones futures steady as traders eye FOMC Meeting Minutes

Dow Jones futures inch lower 0.02% to trade below 48,750 during the European session on Tuesday, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also remain subdued, edging lower 0.04% and 0.05% to near 6,950 and 25,720, respectively. Trading volumes are expected to remain thin due to the year-end holiday.

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) December Meeting Minutes will be eyed later in the North American session, which could offer insights into the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 2026 outlook. Focus will be shifted toward the US Initial Jobless Claims data scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

US index futures remain steady after Wall Street posted losses on Monday’s US regular session, as tech shares pulled back from last week’s rally. However, equities are on track to end 2025 near record highs, posting double-digit gains in a year marked by tariff disputes and shifting central bank policies.

Nvidia became the first publicly traded company to exceed a $5 trillion market valuation, driven by its pivotal role in AI workloads and surging demand for its chips. The company has also completed its long-anticipated $5 billion strategic investment in Intel, formalizing September’s announcement into cash, issued shares, and an official equity stake of about 4%.

Traders are monitoring geopolitical tensions as uncertainty over the Ukraine-Russia peace process resurfaced. Russia’s foreign minister said Moscow’s negotiating stance would shift following alleged strikes on President Vladimir Putin’s residence.