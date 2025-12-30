AUD/USD trades higher to near 0.6700 while focus shifts to FOMC minutes

The AUD/USD pair trades mildly higher to near 0.6710 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The Aussie pair rises as the Australian Dollar (AUD) gains amid expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will tighten its monetary policy in 2026.

RBA hawkish expectations are backed by de-escalating inflation expectations. In the policy announcement earlier this month, officials indicated they stand ready to tighten policy if inflation fails to ease as expected.

Before the RBA’s next monetary policy announcement in February, investors will focus on November’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will be released in January.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades flat ahead of the release of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the December meeting in the late New York session. In the policy meeting, the Federal Reserve (Fed) reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% and guided that there will be only one in 2026. In 2025, the Fed reduced borrowing rates three times.

Next year, the major trigger for the US Dollar will be the announcement of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s replacement. On Monday, United States (US) President Donald Trump stated that he will announce new Fed Chair sometime in January.