Forex Today: Sentiment improved a little, safe-havens eased

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, February 12th:
- Demand for the dollar eased, but its decline was limited. The shared currency remained under selling pressure, extending its 2020 decline against the dollar to 1.0890. EUR/USD closed with modest gains at around 1.0920.
- The GBP/USD pair advanced for a second consecutive day, despite UK data failed to impress and as Brexit-deal jitters remain. The UK economy didn’t grow in the last quarter of 2019, while Industrial Production fell in December.
- Central bankers failed to impress investors. Fed’s Powell, ECB’s Lagarde and BOE’s Carney testified on monetary policy in separated events but didn’t announce changes to the already known monetary policy stances.
- Safe-haven assets eased, as despite extending in China, the coronavirus outbreak seems contained within the country. The number of new cases reported decreased, while the WHO said a vaccine could be ready in around 18 months. A modest light of hope which anyway didn’t change the background picture.
- Gold prices edged lower, with the bright metal affected by the better performance of equities.
- Crude oil prices edged lower after the EIA lowered its 2020 crude output forecast to 13.2mbpd from 13.3mbpd.
- Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls conquering $10,000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from fresh 2020 lows amid Powell and Lagarde's testimony
EUR/USD has bounced from four-month lows below 1.09 as Fed Chair Powell prepared remarks stated that current policy is appropriate. The ECB's Lagarde is has called on governments to do more.
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2950 after UK GDP, ahead of Carney
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2950 after UK yearly GDP beat expectations with 1.1%. Fed Chair Powell conveyed a balanced message and BOE Governor Carney is set to speak shortly.
Bitcoin jumps over $100 in a matter of seconds - Taking out 10K
Bitcoin has jumped over $100 in a matter of seconds on the Coinbase exchange amid no real fundamental drivers or catalysts.
Gold drops to fresh five-day lows near $1,560 amid risk rally
The XAU/USD pair lost its traction in the second half of the day and touched its lowest level in five days at $1,562.40 as the upbeat market mood caused the precious metal to lose interest.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.