Forex Today: Risk sentiment improves; focus turns to inflation data

The release of Australian inflation data will highlight the Asian session. The annual inflation rate is expected to slow from 6.8% to around 6%. Later in the day, attention will turn to the ECB forum. Later in the day, the Fed will release its stress test results.
Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, June 27:
US stocks rose on Tuesday following upbeat US economic data. The Dow Jones gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq rose 1.65%. US Treasury yields rebounded from near weekly lows, with the 10-year settling at 3.75%, boosted by hawkish bets for the next Federal Reserve meeting. Gold dropped to test monthly lows near $1,900.
Data from the US released on Tuesday showed that Durable Goods Orders in May jumped 1.7%, against an expected decline of 1%. Another report showed that New Home Sales surged 12.2% in May to an annual rate of 763K, surpassing the market consensus of 675K. The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index also recovered from -15 to -7 in June. CB’s Consumer Confidence reached the highest in 17 months. These numbers sent US Treasury yields higher. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will release the results of the bank stress tests.
The European Central Bank (ECB) Sintra Forum will end on Wednesday with a panel that includes ECB's Lagarde, Bank of England's Bailey, Fed's Powell, and Bank of Japan's Ueda.
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0976 and then pulled back moderately, ending the day with important gains above 1.0950. The Euro outperformed, boosted by hawkish expectations regarding the ECB. EUR/GBP climbed back to the 0.8600 area.
On Wednesday, the German GfK Consumer Climate Survey is due. Italy will report the preliminary June inflation figures that will be watched closely ahead of the CPI from Germany (Thursday) and the Eurozone (Friday).
GBP/USD had its best day over a week; however, the recovery found resistance at 1.2760.
Analysts at Commerzbank:
Inflation proved more stubborn than expected in May; after that, the BoE surprisingly raised its key interest rate by 50 bp. However, this does not help the pound as the impression remains of a central bank that is merely reacting to the inflation development. The scepticism about whether the BoE will manage to fight the high inflation sustainably is likely to weigh on the pound.
USD/CHF dropped again but remained above the important support area of 0.8900. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) will release its Quarterly Bulletin on Wednesday.
USD/JPY continued to move higher and climbed to fresh monthly highs above 144.00, supported by higher US yields, despite warnings from Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki about a response to the currency's depreciation.
The annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Canada slowed down as expected in May to 3.4%, the smallest rate since June 2021. The Canadian Dollar weakened after the release and was the worst performer during the American session. USD/CAD rebounded from multi-month lows near 1.3100 towards 1.3200.
AUD/USD found resistance at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6720 and retreated below 0.6700. On Wednesday, Australia will report the Monthly CPI for May, with a decline in the annual rate from 6.8% towards 6% expected. The Aussie benefited (briefly) from the People's Bank of China fixing the yuan at a stronger level than market expectations.
The Russian Ruble dropped to one-year lows versus the US Dollar, with USD/RUB rising above 85.00. The Turkish Lira remains near record low levels; USD/TRY erases losses, rebounding back to 26.00.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sellers keep the reins at three-week low near 0.6600 ahead of Australia Retail Sales
AUD/USD bears take a breather at the lowest levels since June 05, after posting the biggest daily loss in more than three months, as traders await Australia’s Retail Sales for May to extend the previous slump inflicted by Aussie inflation and hawkish Fed signals, not to forget China woes.
EUR/USD holds below 1.0950 limited by a stronger USD Premium
EUR/USD briefly traded under 1.0900 but trimmed losses. The US Dollar strengthened on the back of Fed rate hike expectations, pushing the pair to the downside. However, the slide was limited as the Euro remained supported, with ECB members continuing to signal more hikes ahead. The focus now turns to inflation data.
Gold: XAU/USD extends its weekly slide and flirts with $1,900 Premium
XAU/USD is under selling pressure for a third consecutive day, having traded as low as $1,902.80 early in the American session.
LTC holders' loyalty prevails even as Litecoin price loses key support level
Litecoin price is amongst the biggest losers at the moment as the market seems to be correcting, with Bitcoin losing the support of $30,000. LTC, however, has been declining for a while now, which raised some concerns regarding potential selling at the hands of its investors.
US Dollar gains momentum into latter half of week
Wednesday was a day of broad-based US Dollar inflows. There was plenty of demand for the US Dollar across the board, a lot of this coming from a round of recent inflation data out of many economies that was softer than expected.