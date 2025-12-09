TRENDING:
RBA Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Forex Today: RBA maintains status quo, eyes on US employment data

Forex Today: RBA maintains status quo, eyes on US employment data
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 9:

The Australian Dollar (AUD) gathers strength against its rivals on Tuesday, following the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy announcements. In the second half of the day, JOLTS Job Openings data for September and October, and weekly ADP Employment Change data from the US will be watched closely ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly-anticipated policy meeting.

The RBA left the policy rate unchanged at 3.6% after the December meeting, as expected. In the policy statement, the RBA noted that recent data suggest the risks to inflation have tilted to the upside, but added that it will take a little longer to assess the persistence of inflationary pressures. Commenting on the policy outlook in the post-meeting press conference, "the outlook is for an extended pause or hikes, would not put a probability on it," said RBA Governor Michele Bullock. After posting marginal losses on Monday, AUD/USD gained traction in the Asian session and was last seen rising more than 0.3% on the day near 0.6650.

The US Dollar (USD) Index edged higher in the American session on Monday and closed the day with small gains as Wall Street's main indexes corrected lower. The USD Index struggles to build on Monday's recovery and holds steady at around 99.00 in the European morning on Tuesday.

Related news

Late Monday, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose ‌a 5% tariff on Mexico if it doesn't immediately provide additional water to help US farmers, accusing the country of violating a decades-old treaty that grants US farmers access to water from the Rio Grand. Additionally, Trump said that he will impose severe tariffs on fertilizer from Canada if he deems it necessary in order to bolster domestic production. US stock index futures trade flat early Tuesday.

US Dollar Price This Month

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this month. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.45%-0.72%-0.11%-0.91%-1.45%-0.99%0.24%
EUR0.45%-0.27%0.33%-0.47%-1.01%-0.54%0.69%
GBP0.72%0.27%0.87%-0.20%-0.74%-0.27%0.97%
JPY0.11%-0.33%-0.87%-0.80%-1.36%-0.88%0.34%
CAD0.91%0.47%0.20%0.80%-0.60%-0.07%1.16%
AUD1.45%1.01%0.74%1.36%0.60%0.47%1.72%
NZD0.99%0.54%0.27%0.88%0.07%-0.47%1.24%
CHF-0.24%-0.69%-0.97%-0.34%-1.16%-1.72%-1.24%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD failed to make a decisive move in either direction and closed flat on Monday. The pair holds steady at around 1.1650 to start the European session. European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Joachim Nagel will deliver a speech later in the session.

GBP/USD remains relatively calm for the second consecutive day on Tuesday and continues to fluctuate in a narrow range below 1.3350.

USD/JPY stabilizes near 156.00 after rising about 0.4% on Monday. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Tuesday that she will make economic and fiscal decisions at the appropriate time and added that she will take into account interest rates, foreign exchange rates and prices.

Gold registered small losses on Monday and stretched lower early Tuesday. At the time of press, XAU/USD was trading in negative territory near $4,180.

Employment FAQs

Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.

The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.

The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD strengthens to near 1.1650 on Fed rate cut bets and strong German data

EUR/USD strengthens to near 1.1650 on Fed rate cut bets and strong German data

The EUR/USD pair gains ground to near 1.1645 during the early European session on Tuesday. The prospect of a US interest rate cut on Wednesday weighs on the US Dollar against the Euro. Traders will keep an eye on the US ADP Employment Change four-week average and Jolts Job Openings reports for September and October later on Tuesday. 

GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above 1.3300 as dovish Fed outlook weighs on USD

GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above 1.3300 as dovish Fed outlook weighs on USD

The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers following the previous day's two-way directionless price move and holds steady above the 1.3300 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, lack strong follow-through buying as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risk.

Gold remains confined in a range as traders await more cues about Fed's rate-cut path

Gold remains confined in a range as traders await more cues about Fed's rate-cut path

Gold remains on the back foot for the third straight day, though it lacks bearish conviction and remains confined in a one-week-old range through the Asian session on Tuesday. Traders now seem reluctant and opt to move to the sidelines ahead of the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday. 

Chainlink holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink began the week on a stable footing, trading around $13.70 at the time of writing on Tuesday, holding above a key support zone. Growing ecosystem activity from declining exchange reserves to a wave of new integrations continues to strengthen the network’s fundamental outlook, signalling a rally in the upcoming days.

Big week ahead: Fed poised to cut as Canada, Australia and Switzerland hold steady

Big week ahead: Fed poised to cut as Canada, Australia and Switzerland hold steady

This week we get a lot of data releases but the biggie is all those central bank decisions. Canada, Australia and Switzerland are expected to stay on hold, but the Fed is expected to cut.

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink (LINK) began the week on a stable footing, trading around $13.70 at the time of writing on Tuesday, holding above a key support zone. Growing ecosystem activity from declining exchange reserves to a wave of new integrations continues to strengthen the network’s fundamental outlook.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers