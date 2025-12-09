Forex Today: RBA maintains status quo, eyes on US employment data

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 9:

The Australian Dollar (AUD) gathers strength against its rivals on Tuesday, following the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy announcements. In the second half of the day, JOLTS Job Openings data for September and October, and weekly ADP Employment Change data from the US will be watched closely ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly-anticipated policy meeting.

The RBA left the policy rate unchanged at 3.6% after the December meeting, as expected. In the policy statement, the RBA noted that recent data suggest the risks to inflation have tilted to the upside, but added that it will take a little longer to assess the persistence of inflationary pressures. Commenting on the policy outlook in the post-meeting press conference, "the outlook is for an extended pause or hikes, would not put a probability on it," said RBA Governor Michele Bullock. After posting marginal losses on Monday, AUD/USD gained traction in the Asian session and was last seen rising more than 0.3% on the day near 0.6650.

The US Dollar (USD) Index edged higher in the American session on Monday and closed the day with small gains as Wall Street's main indexes corrected lower. The USD Index struggles to build on Monday's recovery and holds steady at around 99.00 in the European morning on Tuesday.

Late Monday, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose ‌a 5% tariff on Mexico if it doesn't immediately provide additional water to help US farmers, accusing the country of violating a decades-old treaty that grants US farmers access to water from the Rio Grand. Additionally, Trump said that he will impose severe tariffs on fertilizer from Canada if he deems it necessary in order to bolster domestic production. US stock index futures trade flat early Tuesday.

US Dollar Price This Month The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this month. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.45% -0.72% -0.11% -0.91% -1.45% -0.99% 0.24% EUR 0.45% -0.27% 0.33% -0.47% -1.01% -0.54% 0.69% GBP 0.72% 0.27% 0.87% -0.20% -0.74% -0.27% 0.97% JPY 0.11% -0.33% -0.87% -0.80% -1.36% -0.88% 0.34% CAD 0.91% 0.47% 0.20% 0.80% -0.60% -0.07% 1.16% AUD 1.45% 1.01% 0.74% 1.36% 0.60% 0.47% 1.72% NZD 0.99% 0.54% 0.27% 0.88% 0.07% -0.47% 1.24% CHF -0.24% -0.69% -0.97% -0.34% -1.16% -1.72% -1.24% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD failed to make a decisive move in either direction and closed flat on Monday. The pair holds steady at around 1.1650 to start the European session. European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Joachim Nagel will deliver a speech later in the session.

GBP/USD remains relatively calm for the second consecutive day on Tuesday and continues to fluctuate in a narrow range below 1.3350.

USD/JPY stabilizes near 156.00 after rising about 0.4% on Monday. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Tuesday that she will make economic and fiscal decisions at the appropriate time and added that she will take into account interest rates, foreign exchange rates and prices.

Gold registered small losses on Monday and stretched lower early Tuesday. At the time of press, XAU/USD was trading in negative territory near $4,180.