US Dollar Index holds gains above 97.00 as traders eye FOMC Minutes

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, remains stronger for the second consecutive day, trading around 97.20 during the European hours on Tuesday.

The Greenback steadies as traders adopt caution ahead of the looming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes due on Wednesday. Traders will shift their focus toward Q4 Gross Domestic Product Annualized and the core Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index data due on Friday for clearer signals on the policy outlook.

However, the Greenback may face challenges as softer January US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may begin cutting rates later this year. According to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, markets now price in a 52.7% probability of a 25-basis-point rate reduction in June and 42.7% in July.

January’s US Nonfarm Payrolls recorded the largest increase in over a year, while the Unemployment Rate unexpectedly declined, pointing to a stabilizing labor market. However, sentiment remains guarded as the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, continues to hover closer to 3% than its 2% target, with disinflation progress uneven since mid-2025.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said last week that the latest CPI report showed both positive signs and lingering concerns, particularly elevated services inflation. Goolsbee noted that robust January jobs data point to a stable labor market with only modest cooling, and added that interest rates still have scope to move lower.