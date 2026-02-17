WTI Oil hesitates above $63.00 with geopolitics on the spotlight

Crude Oil prices are ticking lower in quiet markets on Tuesday, but remain steady within February’s trading range with all eyes on the US-Iran talks. The US Benchmark WTI has pulled back from Monday’s highs at $63.70 but remains above $63.00 at the time of writing.

With most Asian markets closed for the Lunar New Year and the US coming from a long weekend, trading volumes remain subdued. Investors await the outcome of the conversations between Washington and Tehran, which will resume in Geneva later on Tuesday.

The US President Donald Trump said earlier on Tuesday that he will be involved “indirectly” in the talks with Iran, and affirmed that the Islamic Republic’s authorities were motivated to negotiate this time.

The Iranian Foreign Minister affirmed earlier on the day that the US position on the nuclear Issue has moved towards a “more realistic one”. The stakes, however, are high. The US has deployed aircraft carriers to the Arabian Sea, making clear that military action is on the table.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported over the weekend that the OPEC+ countries would be considering resuming output hikes from April, bracing for an increment of global demand during the western summer season. This is keeping a lid on Oil rallies.