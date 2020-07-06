Forex Today: Optimism smashes the dollar

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, July 7:
The American dollar was the worst performer at the beginning of the week, undermined by risk-appetite. Chinese stocks led the way higher, amid local authorities pushing a bullish market, optimistic about an economic comeback. US services output beat the market’s expectations, further fueling the appetite for risk.
The EUR/USD pair hit a fresh multi-week high of 1.1345, unable to extend gains but holding above the 1.1300 level at the end of the day. The Pound, on the other hand, was a lager, ending the day unchanged against the greenback just below the 1.2500 figure.
U’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London for another round of face-to-face talks. No progress has been reported, and the market has little hopes on the matter being solved soon.
US Treasury yields run on the back of upbeat services data, but trimmed gains ahead of the close, ending the day flat.
The number of new coronavirus cases in the US seems to be decreasing. The country may well be passing the peak. Not yet confirmed, it may result in further dollar’s weakness and Wall Street reaching new all-time highs.
Gold prices neared their recent multi-year highs, ending the day at $ 1,786 a troy ounce, while crude oil prices maintained the status-quo, with WTI settling around $40.00 a barrel.
The Australian dollar was among the best performers, trading a few pips below the 0.7000 ahead of the RBA monetary policy meeting.
Cryptocurrency Market News: Biggest crypto trading competition with a 200 Bitcoin prize pool to be launched by ByBit
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
