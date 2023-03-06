Forex Today: Markets remain choppy as Powell takes centre stage

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 7:
A quiet beginning for a busy week. Wall Street trimmed gains late on Monday to post a mixed close. The US Dollar also finished with mixed results, as market participants await new guidance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will testify before the US Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday. Also, US job numbers are on the radar (ADP on Wednesday, Jobless Claims on Thursday and NFP on Friday). The DXY lost 0.15%, falling below 104.50.
The Euro was among the top performers supported by higher Eurozone bond yields following hawkish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) officials. EUR/USD hit weekly highs near 1.0700 and trimmed gains. EUR/GBP rose back above 0.8800. GBP/USD fell modestly after being unable to break 1.2050. The CHF rose across the board after higher-than-expected inflation data from Switzerland.
Government bond yields rose and weighed on the Yen. The US 10-year yield rose from 3.83% and peaked at 3.90%. USD/JPY is hovering around 136.00. The Bank of Japan will announce its decision on monetary policy on Thursday.
The Kiwi and the Aussie were the worst performers in the G10 space. AUD/USD dropped toward 0.6700, holding into a familiar range. NZD/USD hit the lowest in almost a week near 0.6170. The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on Tuesday. A 25 bps rate hike is expected. Chinese data is also due on Tuesday.
The USD/CAD remained in a range around 1.3600 ahead of Wednesday’s Bank of Canada meeting and Friday’s Canadian employment report.
Gold hit weekly highs above $1,850/oz but then pulled back, hit by higher yields and with investors moving to the sidelines waiting for Powell. Silver fell to $21.00. Crude oil prices rose more than 1%. Cryptocurrencies finished mostly flat.
AUD/USD extends recovery above 0.6730 as RBA looks to stretch rates further
The AUD/USD pair has stretched its recovery above 0.6730 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset is looking to add gains further as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce the interest rate decision. The RBA is expected to continue its policy tightening in the battle against soaring inflation.
EUR/USD fails to break above 1.0700 and retreats toward 1.0660 Premium
EUR/USD trimmed gains late on Monday after losing momentum near the 1.0700 area. The Euro was among the biggest gainers on a relatively quiet first day of the week. Volatility is set to increase ahead of central bank meetings and Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
Gold retreats ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s Testimony
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds lower ground near $1,847 after reversing from the highest levels in three weeks. The yellow metal’s latest pullback could be linked to the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key data/events, as well as a rebound in the United States Treasury bond yields.
SEC takes emergency action against $100-million fraud scheme operator BKCoin
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been tailing the crypto market keenly for the last few years. As a result, enforcement actions every now and then have emerged, with the previous three years noting a significant increase in the same. The SEC took another such action this week.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: AUD/USD set to suffer on a dovish outlook Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to announce another 25 basis points (bps) hike on March 7, lifting the Official Cash Rate (OCR) from 3.35% to 3.60%. The policy decision will be announced on Tuesday at 03:30 GMT.