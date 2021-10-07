Forex Today: Markets optimistic ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report

What you need to know on Friday, October 10:
Markets were in a better mood on Thursday, amid news that US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement on extending the debt ceiling by $408 billion until early December.
Also, gas prices declined in Europe, taking off some of the pressure seen these days. Gas prices soared to records this week amid supply concerns, easing today after US President Vladimir Putin said it would consider increasing gas supplies. Putin said to be thinking about a “carefully” possible increase in gas supplies, as the current hike in prices is not beneficial for Russia. “The high prices do not meet Russia's interests and the market needs to be stabilized as soon as possible,” Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak added.
Crude oil prices initially fell, but finished the day with substantial gains, with WTI trading at around $78.80 a barrel at the end of the day.
Gold traded with a softer tone amid dominant risk appetite, although given the decreased dollar’s demand, the bright metal held within familiar levels. Spot gold settled at around $1,756 a troy ounce.
The EUR/USD pair held around 1.1550, unable to take advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness, as dismal EU data keeps undermining demand for the shared currency. GBP/USD posted a modest advance and settled around 1.3620. Commodity-linked currencies were the best performers, reaching fresh weekly highs. AUD/USD trades around 0.7310 while USD/CAD hovers around 1.2540.
Safe-haven currencies edged lower against the greenback, as US government bond yields recovered toward the upper end of their weekly range. Also, global equities posted substantial gains.
Market attention now shifts to the US Nonfarm Payroll report. US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell has said that a good employment report could be enough to convince him on tapering, hence the relevance of the figures.
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed near the 2021 low
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1550, a handful of pips above the year low, unable to recover despite the prevalent optimism. EUR gains limited by soft European data and inflation-related concerns.
GBP/USD extends rebound, trades above 1.3620
The impressive performance of Wall Street's main indexes helps the risk-sensitive British pound gather strength in the American session on Thursday. With the US Dollar Index edging lower toward 94.00, GBP/USD is trading at fresh daily highs above 1.3620.
Gold continued consolidation, bears in charge
Global indexes soared alongside US government bond yields, reflecting a better perception of risk. Attention shifts to the US Nonfarm Payrolls report and its possible effects on Fed’s decisions. XAU/USD is neutral between Fibonacci levels, but the risk skews to the downside.
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market
Bitcoin has been on a tear this week, hand-in-hand with Shiba Inu. With a 14% rally, price action in BTC still has some room left to go higher. The next price target to the upside for bulls is the high from late May near $60,000.
US September Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises
NFPs forecasted to increase by nearly 500,000 in September. Gold is likely to react more significantly to a disappointing jobs report than an upbeat one. Gold's movement has no apparent connection with NFP deviation four hours after the release.