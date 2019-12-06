Forex Today: Markets on a wait and watch mode ahead of US NFP, trade jitters continue

Friday’s Asian session repeats the ordinary tune of inaction ahead of the US employment data. Also increasing the dormancy was a lack of major data/events amid no one believing in the United States (US) diplomats even if they’re positive on the phase-one deal with China. Dollars of Australia and New Zealand turned out to be the gainer with the Chinese central bank avoiding changes to its Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate. On the contrary, the US dollar (USD) remains under pressure as traders doubt the upbeat forecasts from today’s top-tier data.

Further, the European currency fails to benefit much from the greenback’s weakness ahead of the Industrial Production data whereas Japanese yen (JPY) and Gold are mildly bid during the cautious tone. Additionally, WTI ignores the 500K barrels’ production cut news from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members as the leader Saudi Arabia said to confirm it with the OPEC+ alliance.

Moving on, GBP/USD bulls are catching a breath amid recent criticism of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) while USD/CAD traders seem too cautious ahead of the employment data from the US and Canada.

Main Topics in Asia

RBNZ's Bascand: Fiscal stimulus could boost growth next year

PBOC conducts 1-year MLF at 3.25%

Japan Finance Minister: Aware that negative interest rates negatively affecting banks' profits - Reuters

Fed's balance sheet expands to highest level since late December 2018

The OPEC ministers agreed on the 500k cut proposal

Saudi OilMin: Cannot say we have agreement until we meet non-OPEC – Reuters

Four more Brexit Party MEPs 'on the verge of quitting', urge people to vote for Tory – The Telegraph

Key Focus Ahead

While employment data from the US and Canada will be in the spotlight, German Industrial Production, the final day of the OPEC meeting and the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will also be important to watch. Among them, German data might not get major attention but OPEC could surely move the oil prices in a case of any surprise announcements.

When is the German Industrial Production and how could it affect EUR/USD?

Eurozone's manufacturing powerhouse Germany is set to publish Industrial Production figures for October at 07:00 GMT. The data is expected to show the factory activity expanded at a seasonally adjusted rate of 0.1% month-on-month in October, having dropped by 0.6% in the preceding month. Meanwhile, the annualized number is forecasted to print at -2.8% compared to September's -4.3%.

