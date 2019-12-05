Four more Brexit Party MEPs 'on the verge of quitting', urge people to vote for Tory – The Telegraph

The Telegraph recently provided an additional reason to cheer to the United Kingdom’s (UK) ruling Conservative Party as it released the news stating four more Brexit Party Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) dramatically quit the party on Thursday. Although Brexit Party has no major rivalry to the ruling Tories, favoring the sentiment is the statement that leaving MEPs urged people to vote for Tories while warning that Nigel Farage's party was splitting the Leave vote.

Key quotes

Four Brexit Party MEPs, including Jacob Rees-Mogg's sister, dramatically quit the party on Thursday and urged people to vote Tory, warning that Nigel Farage's party was splitting the Leave vote. Ms. Rees-Mogg, entrepreneur Lance Forman and campaigner Lucy Harris, all resigned the whip to back Prime Minister Boris Johnson's push to ‘get Brexit done’. They were joined at a press conference in Westminster by Brexit MEP John Longworth, who was sacked by the party on Wednesday.

FX implications

Despite showing a little reaction to the news, developments like this could support GBP/USD strength. That said, the cable is already ranging to multi-month tops while trading near 1.3160 during early Friday morning in Asia.