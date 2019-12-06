The People's Bank of China (PBOC) extended one-year loans through its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Friday while keeping the lending rate unchanged at 3.25%.
The lending rate on one-year MLF was reduced to 3.25% from 3.30% in early November.
AUD/USD: Choppy inside short-term triangle above 200-bar EMA
AUD/USD takes the bids to 0.6835 during Friday’s Asian session. The pair recently bounced off 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and portrays a four-day-old symmetrical triangle.
USD/JPY steady at 200-DMA ahead of critical US NFP data
Steady below the 200-day moving average, Yen fell from 108.97 to 108.66 overnight as positive trade deal headlines flowed through the news wires and helped US stocks eke out further gains. Risk appetite was solid into the close on Wall Street overnight.
US Non-Farm Payrolls November Preview: Labor market continues to defy concerns
Non-farm payrolls are predicted to rise 180,000 in Nov following Oct’s 128,000 increase. The unemployment rate is expected to be unchanged at 3.6%. Hourly earnings will gain 0.3% in Nov after October’s 0.2% increase and annual earnings will be stable at 3.0%.
Gold: Modestly changed to $1475 as markets turn cautious ahead of US NFP
Gold fails to extend the previous day’s recovery while trading near $1475/76 amid Friday’s Asian session. That said, the yellow metal registers failures to close beyond 50-day EMA for the third consecutive day.
GBP/USD: 1.3180 holds the key to further upside
GBP/USD traders modestly changed around 1.3160 by the press time of early Asian session on Friday. That said, overbought conditions of the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the recent stop in north-run make buyers doubtful.