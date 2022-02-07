Forex Today: Market players waiting for the next catalyst

What you need to know on Tuesday, February 8:
The week started in slow motion, and the dollar ended the day mixed across the board. It managed to add some ground against its European rivals, although EUR/USD held above 1.1400, while GBP/USD settled at around 1.3530.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde poured cold water on rate hikes speculation. Speaking before the EU Parliament she said that there is no sign that inflation will measurably exceed the bank's 2% target in the medium term.
Commodity-linked currencies, on the other hand, managed to advance with AUD/USD trading at around 0.7120 and USD/CAD accelerating its slide at the end of the day to trade in the 1.2660 price zone.
Gold maintained its bullish stance throughout the day, ending the American session at $1,820 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices, however, retreated from their multi-year highs and WTI settled at $91.20 a barrel
Equities traded mixed, unable to find a clear direction. Wall Street is poised to close mixed with the major indexes trading around their opening levels.
US Treasury yields were sharply up ahead of the opening, holding on to gains, but pulling back from intraday highs.
Generally speaking, the week will be light in terms of macroeconomic releases, although the US will publish January Inflation next Thursday.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB bulls are back, target $0.000054
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering around 1.1430
EUR/USD lost momentum and trades near a daily low of 1.1416, as buyers lost interest. Market players await fresh US inflation data to be released later in the week.
GBP/USD under modest bearish pressure, holds above 1.3500
GBP/USD dipped below 1.3500 in the early European session but managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses in the second half of the day. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the pair is fluctuating in a relatively tight range on Monday.
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls in the driver’s seat, eyeing $1,825.60 Premium
Gold is up on Monday amid the broad dollar’s weakness, trading at around $1,817 a troy ounce.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB bulls are back, target $0.000054
Shiba Inu price produced a pleasant surprise for bulls on Sunday, with a surprising – but not unexpected rally. As a result, bulls could push SHIBA above the key $0.000025 value area and look to continue that push higher.
You don’t get stagflation without stagnation
Outlook: A 180-degee shift in sentiment from gloom-and-doom to “we’re all right, Jack” arises from payrolls at a hefty 467,000 gain instead of a 301,000 loss as ADP had forecast for the private sector (and the 150,000 forecasted gain at Bloomberg just before the release).