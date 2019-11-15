Forex Today: Kudlow's optimism lifts markets, Fed sounds festive, US retail sales eyed

Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 15:
- Trade: Larry Kudlow, an economic adviser for President Donald Trump, has said that the US and China are getting closer to striking a deal. Moreover, Beijing has provided some stimulus via a liquidity injection. The safe-haven yen and gold are down, while commodity currencies are rising.
- Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, has sounded upbeat in his second day of testimony on Capitol Hill. He said that the US economy is the "star economy" standing out against peers in the developed world. Powell and other Fed officials have all expressed optimism and have signaled a long pause in raising rates.
- The focus on Friday is the US Retail Sales report for October, which is et to show that the consumer continues carrying the economy on its shoulders. The Control Group is forecast to jump after stagnating in September. See Retail Sales Preview: Consumers keep faith with the economy
- EUR/USD has been rising above 1.10 after dropping below that level. Germany escaped a recession with meager growth in the third quarter. Final inflation figures for October are set to show the Consumer Price Index slowing to 0.7%, but a pick up in Core CPI to 1.1%.
- UK: The election campaign continues in the UK with the main parties promising spending splurges. The pound is moving higher amid encouraging polls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party and despite disappointing data. Weak retail sales figures fell in October, joining other statistics that missed expectations.
- Oil prices have been under pressure following a higher than projected build in US inventories. However, the Canadian dollar enjoyed bullish comments from Stephen Poloz, Governor of the Bank of Canada, who said that wage inflation is above 4% by most measures.
- Cryptocurrencies have extended their gradual grind to the downside, with Bitcoin slipping below $8,600.
See Trump Impeachment: Markets will not like any replacement
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
