The public phase of the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump has kicked off, with the US public and parties divided more than ever. Markets have been ignoring the process, but this may change. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam discuss the state of politics and markets and reach one clear conclusion about how stocks and markets will react in case the drama gets more serious.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits one-month low amid USD strength
EUR/USD is trading at a one-month low under 1.10 as the USD gains ground amid an upbeat sentiment from the Fed and trade tensions. Earlier, Germany averted recession but posted only meager 0.1% growth.
GBP/USD is battling 1.2850 after weak UK retail sales, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850 after UK retail sales disappointed with a drop of 0.1% in October. With four weeks to go, opinion polls continue showing Conservatives in the lead.
USD/JPY: Tensions between the US and China back the JPY
News indicated that US-China trade talks got interrupted by disagreement on farm purchases. US President Trump anyway, said that talks are going OK. USD/JPY bearish in the short term, key Fibonacci support at 108.50.
US Dollar Index: DXY suck at monthly highs near 98.40 level
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Thursday the Greenback is once again challenging the 98.40 level while trading just above the 50 DMA.
Gold: the $1,470 regions caps the upside
Prices of the precious metal keep the positive performance in the second half of the week, although the $1,470 region continues to cap the upside for the time being.