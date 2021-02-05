Forex Today: King Dollar awaits Nonfarm Payrolls with optimism about vaccines, growth, stimulus

Here is what you need to know on Friday, February 5:
The market mood is upbeat amid optimism about the US economy, stimulus, and vaccines. Ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls, the dollar is on the rise alongside yields, while metals are falling and cryptocurrencies are mixed.
US jobless claims beat estimates by dipping below 800,000, adding to a winning streak of economic indicators. Stocks have been extending their gains, flirting with new highs and also buoyed by robust earnings from several firms and hopes that President Joe Biden will pass a large stimulus bill. It is still unclear what the White House can pass, but a package closer to the planned $1.9 trillion seems more likely.
Regulators seem satisfied with the stability of the financial markets following the frenzy around "Reddit stocks." GameStop (GME) extended its downfall from the highs on Thursday, prompting Robinhood to remove trading limits on the videogame firm's shares and those of AMC.
See GameStop is down another 42%, when does the collapse end?
US ten-year Treasury yields remain at high ground around 1.13%, supporting the dollar. EUR/USD dropped below 1.20 on Thursday and has failed to recapture that level.
GBP/USD recovered after the Bank of England clarified that it is all but abandoning setting negative rates. The BOE also expressed optimism about potential vaccine-related growth. The UK and the US are leading the Western world in immunizing their populations.
Coronavirus: Statistics, herd immunity, vaccine calendar and impact on financial markets and currencies
Nonfarm Payrolls: The economic calendar is pointing to an increase of 50,000 positions in January, but releases toward the Nonfarm Payrolls report point higher, with some expecting 200,000. America's Unemployment Rate is set to remain unchanged at 6.7%.
See
- Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Dollar needs a strong number to keep rallying
- Nonfarm Payrolls January Preview: Waiting for the dollar bid
Canada also publishes its labor figures, and there, a second consecutive month of declines is on the cards. USD/CAD is trading above 1.28, reflecting dollar strength rather than the recent increase in oil prices.
Canadian Jobs Preview: CAD ready for a comeback? Three reasons for a positive surprise
Cryptocurrencies are mixed with Bitcoin edging up above $37,000, while Ethereum is stable on high ground and XRP is edging lower.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Options market shows bias for Euro weakness over three months
EUR/USD's options market positioning looks stacked against the single currency. EUR/USD three-month risk reversal shows strongest bearish bias since June 2020. Technical charts and macro factors look to have aligned in favor of the bears.
Gold stays en route $1,777 on NFP day
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in over a month around $1,795 during early Friday. The yellow metal dropped to a nine-week low the previous day before recovering from $1,785. While the broad USD gains remain on the table, the pre-NFP trading lull seems to challenge the commodity trading.
DOGE explodes again thanks to Elon Musk and remains stronger
Dogecoin had another massive 50% price explosion in the past 24 hours thanks to several tweets from Elon Musk. Yet again, the richest man in the world endorses Dogecoin and the market reacts positively.
GameStop is down another 42%, when does the collapse end?
Despite the obvious fact that the GameStop squeeze is not only over but in reverse denial runs deep. There is much more to the story that widely believed. Reddit traders were the catalyst for the squeeze idea, but that is all you can give them credit for.
Dollar Index eyes bullish reversal on weekly chart
DXY looks set to confirm a falling wedge breakout – a bullish reversal pattern – on the weekly chart. The index has flipped the channel hurdle into support. A close above would confirm the breakout and open the doors for a rally to 94.72 (September high).