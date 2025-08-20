The US Dollar (USD) ended another indecisive session trading near the top of its weekly range, as investors weighed the FOMC Minutes against fresh attacks from President Trump on the Federal Reserve, this time directed at Governor Lisa Cook.
Here's what to watch on Thursday, August 21:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) could not sustain an earlier move to multi-day highs near 98.50, eventually ending the day with marginal losses near 98.20. The usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims are due, seconded by the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Existing Home Sales, the CB Leading Index, and the preliminary S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs. In addition, the Fed’s Bostic is due to speak.
EUR/USD clocked marginal gains after two daily retracements in a row, although still far from the 1.1700 zone. The advanced HCOB Manufacturing and Services PMIs will be released in Germany and the euro area, followed by the flash Consumer Confidence gauge by the European Commission and Construction Output prints in the euro zone.
GBP/USD dropped for the third day in a row and clinched new multi-day lows near 1.3450. The flash S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs are expected, ahead of the CBI Industrial Trends Orders, and Public Sector Net Borrowing figures.
USD/JPY maintained its broader consolidative theme in place, this time building on Tuesday’s losses and flirting with three-day troughs near the 147.00 support. The preliminary S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs are due, alongside weekly Foreign Bond Investment readings.
AUD/USD deepened its weekly leg lower, coming closer to the monthly low near the 0.6420 zone. The Melbourne Institute will release its Inflation Expectations, prior to the advanced S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs.
Crude oil prices managed to regain some traction and set aside three consecutive days of losses, approaching the $63.00 mark per barrel of WTI as traders continued to look at the geopolitical landscape and assessed the larger-than-expected US drop of crude oil supplies.
Gold prices rose to two-day tops and approached the key $3,350 mark per troy ounce amid investors’ expectations ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium. Silver prices followed suit, bouncing off multi-day troughs around the $37.00 mark per ounce.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims gains, back near 1.1650
EUR/USD again abandons the daily highs and falls down towards the 1.1650 level on Wednesday, as the US Dollar strives to recover despite falling US yields across the board. Meanwhile, markets continue to assess another assault by President Trump on the Federal Reserve, this time addressed at Governor Lisa Cook, all ahead of the release of the FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD falls to six-day lows around 1.3450
GBP/USD remains on the back foot, retreating to multi-day lows near 1.3450 and unable to generate a fresh upward impulse despite earlier hotter-than-expected UK inflation data, which appear to have pushed back expectations of further easing by the BoE and renewed selling pressure on the US Dollar ahead of the FOMC Minutes.
Gold aims to recover the $3,350 area
Gold now faces some selling presure and drifts lower to the $3,340 region per troy ounce after hitting two-day highs earlier in the day. The knee-jerk in the precious metal comes in response to the recovery attempt of the Greenback, although declining US yields across the curve should limit the metal’s downside.
Fed Minutes to offer clues on rate cut possibility amid uncertain tariff landscape
The Minutes of the Fed’s July 29-30 policy meeting will be published on Wednesday. Details surrounding the discussions on the decision to keep policy unchanged will be scrutinized by investors. Markets widely expect the Fed to opt for a 25 bps rate cut in September.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
