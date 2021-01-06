Forex Today: High yields limit USD losses as Dems favored in Georgia, ADP NFP, Fed minutes eyed

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 6:
Democrats are seen as favorites to win both Senate races in Georgia after most of the counting is done. Prospects of fiscal stimulus are pushing yields higher and providing some support to the dollar. Concerns about the contagious covid variants and slow vaccination campaigns weigh on sentiment. The ADP jobs report and the Federal Reserve's minutes are eyed.
Georgia: Around 97% of votes have been counted in the dual Senate races that determine control of the Senate with remaining votes located in Democratic-leaning counties. Dems need to win both seats to effectively lead the upper chamber and push through additional stimulus.
Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler is trading by around 36,000 against Democratic rival Raphael Warnock. GOP Senator David Perdue is leading Democrat Jon Ossof by only 700 votes, and analysts foresee the race flipped toward Ossof once counting resumes in the US morning. If this second race is within 0.5%, a recount is held.
Rising chances of stimulus have pushed investors away from bonds, thus boosting the ten-year Treasury yield above 1%. This increase counters the losses of the safe-haven dollar.
President Donald Trump continues trying to overturn his loss ahead of the Wednesday session of Congress which is set to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's win. Markets are shrugging off prospects for a messy event.
Coronavirus: Germany extended its lockdown until the end of January amid a stubbornly high caseload and death toll. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is set to approve Moderna's vaccine on Wednesday. Governments across the continent are under pressure to ramp up the slow distribution of jabs.
Covid strain: Scientists in the UK are concerned that the South African variant may be more complex than the British one and potentially resistant to the virus. Britain is under a strict shuttering, reminiscent of the spring.
More Coronavirus: Statistics, herd immunity, vaccine calendar and impact on financial markets and currencies
ADP's Nonfarm Payrolls are set to show a modest increase in positions in December after reporting a gain of 307,000 in December. The publication serves as a hint toward Friday's official labor report. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index smashed expectations with 60.7 points, pointing to robust growth in the industrial sector.
The Federal Reserve releases meeting minutes from its last decision of 2020, which included a pledge to keep bond-buying at an elevated pace. Investors will try to find clues about the Fed's next moves.
WTI Crude Oil trades at around $50 after Saudi Arabia agreed to voluntarily cut its output by around one million barrels per day. The unilateral moves come despite an increase in output by Russia and Kazakhstan.
Bitcoin has surpassed the $35,000 level, a new historic high. Ethereum is changing hands above $1,100, carried higher as well.
Five factors moving the US dollar in 2021 and not necessarily to the downside
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars toward 1.2350 as Dems lead in Georgia
EUR/USD is surging toward 1.2350, the highest since 2018 as the safe-haven dollar is falling. Democrats are leading Georgia's special runoffs, opening the door to more fiscal stimulus. The greenback drops despite higher US yields.
GBP/USD extends recovery amid dollar weakness, ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3650, extending its recovery. The dollar is down as Democrats lead in Georgia. UK PMIs, the US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls, a speech from BOE Governor Bailey, and the Federal Reserve's minutes are eyed.
Gold trades with modest losses, around $1945 region
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from two-month tops and fell to an intraday low level of $1941 during the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling. The focus remains on the results of US Senate election, ADP data and the FOMC minutes.
Bitcoin price reaches new all-time highs as bulls aim for $50,000
Bitcoin eyes new all-time highs at $50,000 after slicing through the resistance at $35,000. BTC/USD remains in the hands of the bulls and is supported by an improving technical outlook.
US dollar index drops to lowest since April 2018 ahead of Georgia election results
US dollar drops as investors await Georgia election results. The dollar index hits the lowest since April 2018 with Democrats gaining an early lead.