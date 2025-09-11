Inflation prints in the producer and the consumer side in the US further cemented the case for the first interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, since December 2024. Consequently, the US Dollar (USD) resumed its downtrend as a busy US economic docket winds down on Friday with the release of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
Here's what to watch on Friday, September 12:
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s value against six other currencies, tumbles 0.26% at 97.54. Even though price action suggests that the Dollar seems to have bottomed, downside risks remain as Initial Jobless Claims reinforced the weakness of the labor market ahead of next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
EUR/USD recovered some ground as the European Central Bank (ECB) held rates unchanged and its President Madame Christine Lagarde said that the disinflationary process is over. The shared currency recovered the 1.1700 figure amid US Dollar weakness. Regarding interest rates adjustments, the ECB is expected to stand still throughout the end of the year.
GBP/USD reclaimed 1.3500 and looks poised to test 1.3600 as traders await the release of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures on Friday, with the month-over-month reading expected at 0%, and on a yearly basis the economy is foreseen to grow by 1.1% up from 0.2% in June.
USD/JPY turned negative as US data prompted a sell-off of the Dollar, with traders poised to test the 147.00 mark. Japanese Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization figures for July, could dictate the strength of the manufacturing sector, amid the ongoing political issues after PM Ishiba resignation.
AUD/USD soared sharply to fresh yearly highs of 0.6664, poised to test 0.6700 in the near term. The economic docket in Australia is absent, also on China, but market sentiment could drive flows towards the Aussie Dollar.
Gold prices are battling to find its foot, even though the Greenback is softer during the day. The XAU/USD is set to remain range trading within the $3,630-$3,650 range as market participants fully digest the last tranche of economic data in the US.
US Dollar Price This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.20%
|-0.53%
|-0.75%
|0.05%
|-1.64%
|-1.39%
|-0.33%
|EUR
|0.20%
|-0.35%
|-0.48%
|0.24%
|-1.43%
|-1.13%
|-0.13%
|GBP
|0.53%
|0.35%
|-0.22%
|0.59%
|-1.08%
|-0.79%
|0.22%
|JPY
|0.75%
|0.48%
|0.22%
|0.74%
|-0.92%
|-0.77%
|0.44%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|-0.24%
|-0.59%
|-0.74%
|-1.58%
|-1.37%
|-0.38%
|AUD
|1.64%
|1.43%
|1.08%
|0.92%
|1.58%
|0.30%
|1.32%
|NZD
|1.39%
|1.13%
|0.79%
|0.77%
|1.37%
|-0.30%
|1.01%
|CHF
|0.33%
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.44%
|0.38%
|-1.32%
|-1.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs toward 1.1750 after ECB, US CPI
EUR/USD gains traction and trades above 1.1700 in the American session on Thursday after the ECB left policy settings unchanged, as widely anticipated. Meanwhile, disappointing Jobless Claims data and August inflation figures from the US weigh on the USD, helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.3550 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD rebounds from session lows and trades marginally higher on the day above 1.3550. The renewed selling pressure surrounding the USD following the inflation and Jobless Claims data help the pair gain traction in the American session.
Gold stuck around $3,630 as investors digest US data
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure and trades around $3,630 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The sharp increase seen in Jobless Claims hurt the US Dollar and allow XAU/USD to limit its losses, even though August CPI data came in slightly above analysts' estimates.
US CPI data set to show inflation accelerated further away from Fed target in August
The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August on Thursday at 12:30 GMT. As measured by the change in the CPI, inflation in the US is expected to rise at an annual rate of 2.9% in August, after 2.7% increase in July.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.