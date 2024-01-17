Forex Today: Dollar’s rally falters near 103.70

Further reduction of bets on an interest rate cut by the Fed in March propelled the USD Index (DXY) to a new yearly high and aligned with the extra narrative suggesting the ECB could wait until the summer to trim its rates, which eventually appears to have bolstered the late bounce in the single currency. By the same token, higher-than-expected UK inflation figures seem to have lent support to the view of a steady hand by the BoE in the next few months.
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 18:
The Greenback gathered extra pace on Wednesday and pushed the USD Index (DXY) to new 2024 peaks near 103.70 against the backdrop of further gains in US yields across different maturities. The resilience of the US economy will be put to the test on Thursday with the releases of Housing Starts, Building Permits, usual weekly Initial Claims and the always-relevant Philly Fed Manufacturing Index.
EUR/USD dropped to new multi-week lows near 1.0840 band on the back of persistent strength in the greenback, while ECB officials continued to pour cold water over expectations of interest rate cuts by the bank in H1 2024. Moving forward, the ECB will release its Accounts of the latest meeting, while President Lagarde is due to speak at the WEF in Davos.
Despite the dollar’s dominance, the British pound managed to derive support from higher-than-expected UK inflation figures in December, which in turn helped GBP/USD chart decent gains at the end of the day. There will be no data releases across the Channel on Thursday.
The needle-like march north in USD/JPY surpassed the 148.00 barrier amidst the continuation of the upside momentum in the greenback in combination with another firm session in US yields across the board. On Thursday, Machinery Orders and final Industrial Production readings, coupled with weekly Foreign Bond Investment should keep traders entertained early in Asia.
There was no respite for the selling pressure around the Aussie dollar on Wednesday. That said, AUD/USD sank to fresh six-week lows near 0.6520 in response to usual dollar dynamics and discouraging results from the Chinese docket. Next of note in Australia is the labour market report for the month of December.
The intense move higher in the dollar, coupled with rising US yields across the curve, weighed further on both Gold and Silver. The sentiment around the latter further deteriorated in the wake of Chinese data releases.
Prices of the WTI rose past the $72.00 mark per barrel and partially reversed the recent weakness on the back of an upbeat report from the OPEC despite the poor prints from China and the stronger dollar. Traders’ focus will be on the release of the usual weekly report on US crude oil inventories by the EIA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds from YTD lows near 0.6520
The Aussie dollar managed to rebound from earlier multi-week lows, as the greenback’s upside momentum seems to have lost some traction at the end of the US session on Wednesday.
EUR/USD trims losses and reverses a drop to fresh 2024 lows
EUR/USD regained some balance pari passu with some loss of momentum in the US dollar, while further support comes from investors’ repricing of a potential ECB rate cut in the summer.
Gold menaces a bearish breakout of the $2,000 mark
Gold price (XAU/USD) has extended its correction on Wednesday as a hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller has casted doubts about a rate cut by the central bank in the March meeting.
Bitcoin price still underwater as Grayscale moves $1.35 billion worth of BTC to Coinbase since spot ETF assent
Bitcoin (BTC) price slipped below the confines of an ascending parallel channel, which has been the governing chart pattern since around mid-October when the cryptocurrency market turned bullish.
Moderation in all things – Except consumer spending
Today's retail sales report for December showed consumer spending picked up speed in the final month of the year. Not all the dollars spent found their way into holiday spending categories, but a surge in control group sales means upside risk for Q4 PCE forecasts.