Forex Today: Dollar weakens after data, attention turns to RBA

After a quiet start, the second day of the second half of the year will offer the decision of the Reserve Bank of Australia, which will be the key event. The US market will remain closed due to Independence Day.
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, July 4:
On a quiet Monday, US stocks finished modestly higher on a shortened session. On Tuesday, Wall Street will remain closed due to Independence Day. The low volume could lead to consolidation and/or erratic moves.
The US dollar lost momentum on Monday following the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI, which came in below expectations. The ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped from 46.9 to 46, against expectations of a modest increase to 47.2.; the Prices Paid Index fell from 44.2 to 41.8, and the Employment declined from 51.4 to 48.1. The DXY bottomed and then rebounded to end the day flat at around 103.00.
The J.P. Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI dropped to the lowest level in six months:
Conditions in the global manufacturing sector worsened at the end of the second quarter. June saw output fall back into contraction territory following a further decrease in new order intakes. This led to a more cautious approach from manufacturers, with purchasing cut back sharply, inventory destocking, employment broadly flat and business optimism dipping to a seven-month low.
After the holiday, on Wednesday the Fed will release the FOMC June meeting minutes. Later, attention will turn to US employment data with ADP, Jobless Claims, and JOLTS on Thursday, and the Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
EUR/USD finished flat, hovering around 1.0900. The pair peaked at 1.0935 after US data and then pulled back. It is currently trading sideways, without a clear direction. Germany will release trade data on Tuesday.
GBP/USD failed to make a clear run above 1.2700 and finished flat around 1.2690. EUR/GBP rose modestly but closed below 0.8600.
USD/CHF continued to move sideways below 0.9000. The Swiss franc lagged on Monday on the back of softer-than-expected Switzerland inflation data. The Consumer Prices Index dropped to 1.7% YoY.
USD/JPY ended higher around 144.70 on a volatile Monday after testing levels under 144.00 following US data. A rebound in government bond yields weighed on the Japanese yen.
AUD/USD rose for the third consecutive day as it extended its recovery from weekly lows, but it still settled below 0.6700. On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its decision on monetary policy. The uncertainty is whether the RBA will hike its key rate by 25 basis points or stay on hold. A no-hike decision could weigh down on the Aussie.
NZD/USD rose, boosted by risk appetite and a weaker US dollar, rising above 0.6150. The NZIER Q2 Business Confidence is due.
USD/CAD continues to move sideways around 1.3250. On Tuesday, the Bank of Canada will release its Business Outlook Survey.
Crude oil prices reached weekly highs and then reversed. The WTI dropped 0.40%, around $70.00. Cryptocurrencies performed mixed, with Bitcoin gaining 2% and rising above $31,200, while Ethereum rose 2.30% approaching $2,000.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates near 1.0900, DXY recovers to 103.00 Premium
The EUR/USD failed to break above the 1.0930/35 area and pulled back towards the 1.0900 level. It is steady, moving around 1.0910 on calm markets. The US Dollar managed to stabilize after a slide that followed a disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI report. Wall Street will be closed on Tuesday.
AUD/USD steady around 0.6670 ahead of the RBA meeting Premium
AUD/USD rose for the third consecutive day on Monday, but the recovery is likely to be challenged during Tuesday's Asian session due to the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting. The pair is consolidating above 0.6650 ahead of the meeting.
Gold: XAU/USD loses momentum despite easing US Dollar demand Premium
Spot Gold recovered further on Monday after falling last week to $1,892.95 a troy ounce, its lowest since mid-March. The US Dollar found near-term demand at the weekly opening but held within familiar levels against most rivals, to turn south early in the American session.
Ethereum eyes $2,000 target as institutional investors pour capital into ETH funds
Ethereum ranks highest among altcoins in terms of institutional capital inflow, according to CoinShares’ latest report. While Bitcoin dominates the capital inflow from investors, Ethereum funds have observed a $2.7 million inflow over the past week.
S&P 500 Forecast: At 2023 high, index should continue advancing toward Friday jobs report
The S&P 500 index begins the week at a new high for the year based on the June 30 close at 4,450. The index has been on a steady upward trajectory since mid-March and shows no signs of stopping.