- WTI crude oil is down 0.55% at $70 per barrel amid fears of a global economic slowdown impacting oil demand.
- Saudi Arabia and Russia’s supply cut announcement fails to offset concerns over manufacturing activity slowdown worldwide.
- Deceleration in China, Eurozone, and the US manufacturing PMI data contribute to the downward pressure on WTI prices.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, slides towards the end of the New York session, down 0.55% at $70 per barrel, as worries for a global economic slowdown might dent oil’s demand, despite Saudi Arabia and Russia’s supply cut announcement. At the time of writing, WTI exchanged hands at $70.01 after hitting a daily high of $71.72.
Worldwide economic slowdown fears overshadow Saudi Arabia, and Russia cut announcements as WTI dives
WTI remained under pressure despite Saudi Arabia’s intentions to cut oil output by one million barrels in July, extending it to August. Although it triggered an upward reaction, WTI edged lower as manufacturing activity worldwide slowed down, as revealed by S&P Global PMIs.
China’s Caixin PMI expanded modestly by 50.5, exceeding estimates of 50.2, but continues to decelerate as June’s data trailed May’s 50.9. That, alongside Eurozone’s (EU) deceleration, Germany’s technical recession, and recently revealed ISM Manufacturing PMI data in the US staying at recessionary readings, capped WTI rally.
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for June came at a recessionary area at 46.0, below estimates and the prior’s month reading, suggesting the US economy is decelerating. That could refrain the US Federal Reserve from increasing rates twice towards the end of 2023 as investors brace for July’s 25 basis points rate hike.
Aside from this, Russia’s intent to boost oil prices reported that it would reduce its exports by 500,000 bpd in August, revealed Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.
Meanwhile, the total crude oil output brings the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies production to 5.16 million barrels per day (bpd). It should be said that Riyadh and Moscow have been trying to bolster prices, though China’s reopening after Covid-19 is failing to gather pace.
WTI Price Analysis: Technical outlook
WTI remains neutral to downward biased after failing to crack the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $71.63, though capped on the downside by the 20-day EMA at $70.22. However, late in the US session, WTI slipped below the latter, opening the door for a re-test of the $70.00 figure. A breach of the latter will expose immediate support at $67.10, followed by the March 20 daily low of $64.41. Once cleared, WTI would dive to the year-to-date (YTD) low of $63.61.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.19
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|70.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.34
|Daily SMA50
|71.59
|Daily SMA100
|74
|Daily SMA200
|77.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.11
|Previous Daily Low
|69.63
|Previous Weekly High
|71.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.14
|Previous Monthly High
|74.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates near 1.0900, DXY recovers to 103.00 Premium
The EUR/USD failed to break above the 1.0930/35 area and pulled back towards the 1.0900 level. It is steady, moving around 1.0910 on calm markets. The US Dollar managed to stabilize after a slide that followed a disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI report. Wall Street will be closed on Tuesday.
AUD/USD steady around 0.6670 ahead of the RBA meeting Premium
AUD/USD rose for the third consecutive day on Monday, but the recovery is likely to be challenged during Tuesday's Asian session due to the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting. The pair is consolidating above 0.6650 ahead of the meeting.
Gold: XAU/USD loses momentum despite easing US Dollar demand Premium
Spot Gold recovered further on Monday after falling last week to $1,892.95 a troy ounce, its lowest since mid-March. The US Dollar found near-term demand at the weekly opening but held within familiar levels against most rivals, to turn south early in the American session.
Ethereum eyes $2,000 target as institutional investors pour capital into ETH funds
Ethereum ranks highest among altcoins in terms of institutional capital inflow, according to CoinShares’ latest report. While Bitcoin dominates the capital inflow from investors, Ethereum funds have observed a $2.7 million inflow over the past week.
S&P 500 Forecast: At 2023 high, index should continue advancing toward Friday jobs report
The S&P 500 index begins the week at a new high for the year based on the June 30 close at 4,450. The index has been on a steady upward trajectory since mid-March and shows no signs of stopping.