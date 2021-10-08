Forex Today: Dollar stays resilient on rising T-bond yields, eyes on US September jobs report

Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 8:
The risk-positive market atmosphere allowed commodity-linked currencies to gather strength on Thursday and made it difficult for the dollar to gain traction. Nevertheless, rising US Treasury bond yields helped the greenback outperform the JPY and the CHF, limiting the US Dollar Index's downside. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is currently sitting at its highest level since early June at 1.6%. Ahead of the September jobs report, the market action is likely to remain subdued.
Macro data: The US Department of Labor reported on Thursday that there were 326,000 initial claims in the week ending October 2, compared to the market expectation of 350,000. In Europe, the data from Germany revealed Industrial Production contracted by 4% on a monthly basis in August. The European Central Bank's (ECB) September Meeting Accounts offered no new details regarding the upcoming adjustment to the PEPP.
Later in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) report will be watched closely by investors. The market consensus points to an increase of 488,000 following August's disappointing print of 235,000.
Statistics Canada will publish the Canadian September labour market data as well.
US Nonfarm Payrolls September Preview: How far will markets go when the Fed tapers?
Canadian Jobs Preview: Three reasons why this publication provides a straightforward trading opportunity.
Wall Street: The S&P 500 gained 0.83% on Thursday with the Consumer Discretionary sector leading the rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.05%. After the closing bell, the US Senate passed the bill to raise the debt ceiling by $408 billion through November, as expected.
EUR/USD failed to capitalize on the modest USD weakness and ended up closing the day flat near 1.1550. The pair continues to trade dangerously close to the 2021-low it set 1.1529 earlier in the week.
AUD/USD and NZD/USD rose 0.55% and 0.3% on Thursday, respectively, before going into a consolidation phase.
Supported by rising US T-bond yields, USD/JPY is closing in on 112.00 and stays within a touching distance of the 8-month high it reached at 112.08 on September 30.
Gold continues to fluctuate in its weekly range. After rising toward $1,770, XAU/USD reversed its direction amid surging yields and closed in the negative territory at $1,755. The precious metal could identify its next short-term direction in case it manages to break out of the $1,750-70 range after NFP.
Cryptocurrencies: Following Wednesday's impressive rally, Bitcoin staged a correction and lost nearly 3% but continues to trade above $50,000. Meanwhile, Ethereum and Ripple both continue to trade in relatively narrow channels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays depressed near 1.1550 amid firmer yields, US NFP eyed
EUR/USD remains pressured near 1.1550 amid a renewed risk-aversion wave, as China indebted property sector woes re-emerge. US Congress passes debt limit extension to early December. US Treasury yields, DXY rise as early signals of US NFP underpin Fed tapering expectations.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.3600 on Brexit woes ahead of US NFP
GBP/USD is pressurizing lows near 1.3600 amid tepid risk sentiment, as concerns over China’s indebted property sector and Brexit continue to weigh. French MP threatens UK over fishing row, EU braces for new NI protocol proposals. US NFP awaited.
XAU/USD’s path of least resistance appears down, focus on US NFP
Gold price licks its wounds but remains vulnerable amid USD rebound. Treasury yields keep rallying amid Fed’s tapering bets, ahead of NFP. Gold price could see a range breakout, with a test of $1720 levels likely.
Litecoin price needs to retrace before LTC can rally 56%
Litecoin price is having trouble around a resistance level and is hovering around it after nearly ten days of ascent. One indicator, however, is suggesting a sell-off is around the corner, adding credence to the short-term bearish outlook.
US NFP September Preview: How far will markets go when the Fed tapers?
Will the September US payroll report be the final permission for the Federal Reserve to begin its long-awaited bond taper? Treasury yields and the dollar have been rising for three weeks. Equities have been falling since early September.