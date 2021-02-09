Forex Today: Dollar set to keep falling

What you need to know on Wednesday, February 10:
The American dollar fell against most major rivals, once again moving alongside US Treasury yields. Government bond yields eased further after peaking early on Monday at fresh multi-month highs, as investors await for news related to a new US stimulus package.
The EUR/USD pair neared 1.2120, while GBP/USD surged past 1.3800, its highest since April 2018. The movement was purely driven by easing US Treasury yields, weighing on the greenback.
Commodity-linked currencies also advanced against the dollar, with the CAD lagging and the AUD approaching this year’s high. With the greenback still under pressure as the US session comes to an end, chances are of further declines ahead.
Gold flirted with 1,850 but trimmed most of its intraday gains to close at $1,836.60 a barrel. Crude oil prices posted modest intraday advances, with WTI ending the day at $58.30 a barrel.
Equities traded mixed, but held around their opening levels, as investors await for a substantial catalyst.
US Stocks Today: Records are there to be broken, again and again!
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin & Filecoin – American Wrap 9 February
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
AUD/USD firms above 0.7700 on the greenback´s broad weakness
The AUD/USD is up for a third consecutive day, struggling to extend gains. The poor performance of equities and broad USD weakness maintained the pair ranging.
DOGE stands in a no-trade zone awaiting a potential 33% move
After several massive moves thanks to Elon Musk, Dogecoin has finally calmed down in the past 24 hours. The digital asset is currently inside a symmetrical triangle pattern and it’s on the verge of a massive price move.
Gold: USD bears sink their teeth, gold breaks resistance
The DXY is trading down to a one-week low as a drop in US Treasury yields raised doubts about the outlook for the greenback when considering the fiscal stimulus package that the Democrats are proposing.
GameStop (GME) breaks below $50, the lowest in three weeks as bets seem off
GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) has been extending its falls on Tuesday and trades at around $48.65 at the time of writing. Shares of the videogaming company that returned to fame due to the frenzy on WallStreetBets – a forum attracting retail traders on Reddit has continued its fall from grace.
US Dollar Index: Increasing probability of a test of 90.00
DXY accelerates the downside and navigates multi-day lows in the 90.50 zone on turnaround Tuesday.