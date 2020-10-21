Forex Today: Dollar plunges on stimulus, Brexit talks resume

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, October 22:
The greenback kept losing ground on Wednesday, down against all of its major rivals. Hopes for a US stimulus package kept it in sell-off mode despite the poor performance of equities, as European indexes closed it the red while US ones were able to post just modest intraday gains, but closed the day in the red.
Talks continued between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, without a deal. Delayed talks weighed on the market’s mood ahead of the close.
The second wave of coronavirus is hitting Europe quite hard. Curfews are under study in different countries, as a record number of new cases are being reported in Spain, Italy and the UK. Curfews and additional restrictive measures are under study. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is to unveil a fourth COVID-19 support package.
In the Brexit front, the UK and the EU agreed to resume trade talks, boosting Pound. GBP/USD soared to 1.3176.
The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1880, ending the day a handful of pips below the level, and retaining its bullish stance.
Gold benefited from the broad dollar’s weakness, surging to $1,931 a troy ounce, finishing the day around 1,925.
Crude oil prices were sharply lower, partially weighed by the soft tone of equities, but also hurt by demand concerns. The EIA reported a 1M barrels´ decline in the week ended October 16, pretty much in line with expectations. The API reported a draw of 3.8 million barrels earlier in the day.
PayPal enables buying and selling of cryptocurrencies in 2021
AUD/USD above 0.7100 amid broad dollar’s weakness
The AUD/USD pair is trading above the 0.7100 level, benefiting from persistent dollar’s weakness. Hopes for a US stimulus package pressured the greenback but failed to boost equities.
EUR/USD advances toward 1.19 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading well above 1.1850, the highest since in a month. Optimism about a US stimulus is boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. Investors are shrugging off the increase in eurozone COVID-19 cases and the potential for more ECB stimulus.
XAU/USD breaks through a symmetrical triangle resistance
Gold built on the previous day's modest bounce from a two-week-old ascending trend-line support and climbed to over one-week tops on Wednesday.
2020 Elections: Trump is is showing signs of a comeback, will the dollar follow?
"It ain't over till the fat lady sings" – goes the adage which is relevant for the 2020 Presidential Elections as well. Two weeks ahead of election day, there are signs that incumbent Donald Trump is clawing back some support, raising the chances that the race could drag on for longer.
USD/JPY at one-month lows, 104.00 next relevant support
The USD/JPY pair finally woke up from its lethargy, plummeting on dollar’s sell-off. Sellers ignored a modest Wall Street’s advance and higher US Treasury yields.