Forex Today: Dollar on the ropes ahead of critical Nonfarm Payrolls, Japan's PM quits, Ethereum up

Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 3:
The dollar has been stuck at the lows in typical pre-Nonfarm Payrolls tension. An increase of 750,000 jobs is expected but the whisper number is lower after weak data. Japan's PM Suga announced his resignation, boosting Japanese shares. Ethereum leads the charge among cryptos.
Greenback losing ground: In what seems like an extended response to Wednesday's weak data, the dollar extended its falls on Thursday, dismissing somewhat better-than-expected weekly jobless claims. Early on Friday, pre-Nonfarm Payrolls are keeping currencies range bound in a typical calm before the storm.
NFP: The economic calendar is pointing to an increase of 750,000 jobs in August after adding 943,000 in July, yet weak ADP jobs figures and a downbeat employment component in the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index probably downgraded expectations. Average Earnings are set to remain at 4% YoY.
The publication is critical to the Federal Reserve's decision about tapering its $120 billion/month program in its upcoming meeting after Chair Jerome Powell refrained from committing to such a move. See:
- NFP Preview: How low can the dollar go? Extremely low expectations point to a greenback comeback
- US August Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
- Nonfarm Payrolls August Preview: Sine qua non for the taper
Change at the top: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced he would step down after barely one year at the job. Suga was criticized for handling the covid crisis and faced a tough leadership contest within the ruling LDP. Japanese stocks reacted positively, jumping by some 2%, but USD/JPY remained stable at around 110 ahead of the NFP.
EUR/USD is trading well above 1.1850 in response to dollar weakness and some hawkish comments from hawkish European Central Bank members. The ECB could withdraw some stimulus following robust inflation figures. Markit's final Services PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD has finally broken above 1.38 amid talk of a UK tax hike. Final Services PMI is eyed. AUD/USD is clinging to 0.74, shrugging off downbeat Australian retail sales and a sharp drop in China's Caixin Services PMI.
Cryptocurrencies: Ethereum continues leading the charge among the largest digital assets, topping $3,800 while Bitcoin retreats from $50,000. ADA/USD is hovering below $3.
Gold is hovering around $1,810, seemingly also awaiting the NFP verdict while WTI Crude Oil has been extending its gains, changing hands near $70 and dismissing the OPEC+ decision to continue with restoring production.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls await US NFP on the way to 1.1900
EUR/USD takes a breather around monthly peak below 1.1900, despite staying up for the six consecutive days, heading into Friday’s NFP. The US dollar tracks sluggish Treasury yields amid weak economic data. Covid jitters battle receding fears of Fed’s tapering amid a pre-NFP trading lull.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is off the monthly highs, easing towards 1.3800 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid pre-NFP cautious trading. UK PM Johnson's tax hike fears and Brexit concerns cap the gains in the cable. UK PMI and US NFP in focus.
Gold bulls stay hopeful above $1,800, US NFP eyed
Gold prices step back from an intraday high surrounding $1,815, up 0.12% on a day near $1,812 heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal rises the most in three days inside a bullish chart pattern ahead of the key US NFP.
Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains
Polkadot price recently sliced through a critical supply barrier, indicating a resurgence of buying pressure. DOT is likely to experience another leg-up if this momentum continues to hold, which could even retest the all-time high in a highly bullish case.
NFP Preview: How low can the dollar go? Extremely low expectations point to a greenback comeback
The dollar is data-dependent – and that data has been downbeat, sending the dollar down. Has it gone too far? Weak leading indicators have significantly depressed expectations for August's Nonfarm Payrolls.