Forex Today: Dollar mixed, risk-appetite led

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 14th:
- Risk appetite was on the drivers’ seat at the beginning of the week, in detriment of safe-havens. The dollar eased against the EUR although the movement was limited amid an empty macroeconomic data and first-tier events taking place later this week.
- The Sterling collapsed, amid soft local data and comments from BOE´s Vlieghe, indicating that he will vote in favour of a looser monetary policy. Monthly GDP declined 0.3% monthly basis. GBP/USD left an unfilled weekly opening gap.
- The USD/JPY pair flirts with 110.00 ahead of the Asian opening amid a better market mood.
- A Chinese delegation arrived the US. Representatives from both countries are expected to sign phase one of a trade deal next Wednesday. Ahead of the event, the US said it would remove the tag of currency manipulator on China.
- Commodities were under pressure, although spot gold settled at around $1,550.00. Crude oil prices, on the other hand, fell to fresh one-month low amid ebbing concerns about Middle-East tensions.
- Crypto Today: Bitcoin moving within consolidation mode ahead of next committed move
