Forex Today: Dollar keeps its footing as investors brace for Fed's policy decisions

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, December 15:
The greenback regathered its strength after the data from the US showed on Tuesday that producer prices rose by 9.6% on a yearly basis in November, marking the largest increase in more than a decade. As investors get ready for the Federal Reserve to announce its policy decision following the two-day meeting, markets stay relatively quiet early Wednesday. November Retail Sales data will also be featured in the American economic docket alongside the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures from Canada.
US Retail Sales November Preview: The Fed looks to the consumer.
The Fed is widely expected to accelerate the tapering of its bond purchases amid heightened concerns over inflation remaining persistently high in the US. The Fed will also release the Summary of Economic Projections, the so-called dot plot, and reveal how policymakers see the timing of the first rate increase.
The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which fell more than 4% on Monday, closed in the positive territory on Tuesday but stays below 1.5% early Wednesday. Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply for the second straight day to reflect a cautious market mood. A hawkish policy outlook could lift yields and provide a boost to the greenback in the second half of the day. In the meantime, the US House voted 221-209 to pass a $2.5 trillion increase in federal debt limit but this development doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on risk perception for the time being.
Fed Preview: Dollar hinges on 2022 rate hike dots, guide to trading the grand finale of 2021.
EUR/USD staged a rebound and rose above 1.1300 in the first half of the day on Tuesday but lost its traction in the American session with the dollar capitalizing on risk-off flows and hawkish Fed expectations. The pair is consolidating its losses around 1.1270 and is likely to extend its sideways grind ahead of the Fed's policy announcements.
Gold suffered heavy losses and dropped toward $1,770, the lower limit of its two-week-old trading range, amid rising US T-bond yields. XAU/USD seems to have gone into a consolidation phase around that level.
Fed December Preview: Gold stays vulnerable as Fed looks to battle inflation.
GBP/USD is clinging to small daily gains around 1.3250. The UK's Office for National Statistics reported on Wednesday that annual inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), jumped to 5.1% in November from 4.2% in October.
USD/JPY continues to have a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction and stays relatively quiet above 113.50.
Bitcoin gained more than 3% on Tuesday but seems to have lost its bullish momentum before testing $50,000. Ethereum trades flat below $4,000 after staging a modest rebound on Tuesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1250 as US dollar eases ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is trading higher above 1.1250, as the US dollar eases amid repositioning ahead of the Fed verdict. Super Thursday will be a critical day for the euro with the ECB meeting. Central bank divergence themes will be a driving force for the pair.
GBP/USD spikes above 1.3250 on hot UK inflation data
GBP/USD edged higher in the early European session after the UK's Office for National Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index jumped to 5.1% on a yearly basis in November from 4.2% in October. This reading surpassed the market expectation of 4.7% and the pair retreated following a spike above 1.3250.
Gold: Will it defend critical $1,765 support on the Fed decision?
Gold portrays corrective pullback from weekly low after the biggest daily fall since November 22. Cautious mood ahead of Fed, mixed concerns over Inflation, Omicron tests traders.
This hedge fund poured over $456 million into Ethereum in a week as ETH price dipped
A hedge fund has reaped the opportunity to buy the recent Ethereum price dip. Ether has recently dropped to a swing low of $3,675. Speculators believe the fund’s CEO caused fear, uncertainty and doubt to drive ETH price lower.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?