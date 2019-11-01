Forex Today: Dollar defeated ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls, Chinese data cheers markets

Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 1:
- Tension is mounting toward the US Non-Farm Payrolls, with the US Dollar consolidating its post-Fed losses. A gain of around 89,00 jobs in October. The low figure is partly due to the strike at General Motors, which may have shed more than 50,000 jobs. Bloomberg's "whisper number" stands at 100K. The Unemployment Rate is set to rise to 3.9% and wage growth to increase by 0.3% monthly and 3% yearly.
See US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: The trend remains the same
- Trade: High-level US and Chinese negotiators will hold a telephone call later today and try to push talks forward. While they have made progress on Phase One, reports suggest that China doubts that a broad agreement is possible with President Donald Trump. Officials in both Beijing and Washington are optimistic in public but skeptical in private.
- China: The Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index for the manufacturing sector has risen to 51.7 points, better than expected and helping improve the market mood.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI is published after the NFP, but is still of interest. Economists expect an increase from the lows of 47.8 points recorded in September. See US October Manufacturing PMI Preview: Waiting for the China deal
- Fed speak: Richard Clarida, Vice-Chair of the Federal Reserve, is one of three officials that will make public appearances today, and may provide more clarity on the central bank's policies.
- UK politics: A batch of post-election announcement polls continued showing a significant lead of around 12% for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives. Prospects of a clear majority have underpinned the pound.
- Cryptocurrencies are stable with Bitcoin holding above $9,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Market turns indecisive ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls
The EUR/USD market seems to have turned indecisive ahead of the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which is expected to show the job growth slowed in October due to the General Motors strike.
GBP/USD holds on to recovery gains ahead of UK Manufacturing PMI, US NFP
GBP/USD keeps the bids amid UK political optimism, greenback weakness. US-China trade story keeps risk sentiment dwindled ahead of the key data. Fedspeak and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI add to the catalysts.
USD/JPY: Sellers look for entry below 108.00/107.95 confluence
USD/JPY seesaw around the three-week low. 50-day EMA, rising trend line since late-August limit immediate declines. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level seems to be the key resistance. All eyes on NFP.
Gold pulls back from one week high amid pre-NFP caution
Even if the US Dollar Index (DXY) weakens to the nine-day low, Gold prices retrace from one week high while declining to $1,510.65 by the press time of the pre-European session on Friday.
US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: The trend remains the same
Non-farm payrolls are projected to add 85,000 in Oct after Sept’s 136,000 gain. The unemployment rate is expected to rise 0.1% to 3.6%. Average hourly earnings will climb 0.3% on the month and 3.0% on the year .