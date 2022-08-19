Here is what you need to know on Friday, August 19:
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the dollar's performance against a basket of six major currencies, gathered bullish momentum in the second half of the day on Thursday and climbed to its highest level in a month above 107.50. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the DXY stays in a consolidation phase early Friday. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 2.9% and US stock index futures are down between 0.25% and 0.45%, helping the greenback stay resilient against its major rivals.
Hawkish comments from Fed officials helped the dollar outperform its rivals. In an interview with CNN on Thursday, "the markets have a lack of understanding but consumers understand that rates won't go down right after they go up," San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said. Regarding the September rate decision, Daly said either a 50 basis points (bps) or a 75 bps hike would be appropriate. On the same note, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard noted that he was leaning toward a 75 bps hike at the next meeting.
Earlier in the day, the data from Germany revealed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) jumped to 37.2% on a yearly basis in July from 32.7% in June. This print came in much higher than the market expectation of 32%. EUR/USD, which slumped to its lowest level since mid-July below 1.0100, showed no immediate reaction to this data and was last seen trading flat on the day at 1.0085.
The UK's Office for National Statistics reported that Retail Sales rose by 0.3% on a monthly basis in July following June's contraction of 0.2%. Although this print came in better than the market forecast for a decrease of 0.2%, it failed to help the British pound find demand. GBP/USD trades in negative territory slightly above 1.1900 following Thursday's sharp decline.
USD/JPY extended its rally and closed the third straight day in positive territory on Thursday. At the time of press, the pair was up 0.3% on the day at 136.30, trading at its highest level since July 28.
Gold dropped below $1,760 on Thursday and struggled to stage a rebound. With US T-bond yields edging higher, XAU/USD stays on the back foot near $1,755 in the early European session.
Bitcoin came under heavy pressure and declined below $22,000 on Friday. After having registered small losses on Thursday, Ethereum turned south and was last seen losing more than 5% on a daily basis at around $1,750.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD defends 1.1900 after mixed UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is off the lows but remains vulnerable amid mixed UK Retail Sales and broad USD strength. The UK Retail Sales surprised positively, with a 0.3% rise MoM in July. On an annualized basis, UK consumer spending fell 3.4% vs. 3.3% expected.
EUR/USD drops towards 1.0050 amid recession woes, hawkish Fed bets
EUR/USD holds lower ground near the monthly bottom, approaching 1.0050 as the US dollar trades firmer amid a sluggish European morning. Fears of German recession, geopolitical concerns and hawkish Fedspeak weigh on the major currency pair.
Gold: Firmer DXY directs bears towards $1,730
Gold price takes offers to renew monthly low near $1,750 during early Friday morning in Europe. The bullion prices register the five-day downtrend as the US dollar bulls cheer recession woes, as well as firmer US data and hopes of the Fed’s aggression vis-à-vis rate hikes.
AVAX price will give holders an opportunity to get out before another 20% crash
AVAX price is in a tough spot as it approaches the end of its uptrend that has been ongoing for two months. While bearish as the altcoin looks, a minor relief rally or bounce could help investors cash out before another leg down.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!