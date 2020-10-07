Forex Today: Caution ahead of VP debate, dollar bulls fighting back

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, October 8:
The American dollar gave back part of its Tuesday’s gains this Wednesday, as US President Trump changed his twitter’s rhetoric, following a sharp slump in Wall Street after he announced the end of negotiation with Democrats. The sentiment improved after he said he supports different forms of stimulus, although financial assets’ behavior was uneven.
The FOMC published the Minutes of the latest meeting, which showed that policymakers noted that the incoming data revealed that economic activity was recovering faster than expected from Q2 dip. They also added that their outlook assumed additional fiscal support. The document fell short of triggering a market’s reaction.
US indexes soared and trimmed all risk-averse losses, but the greenback lost some modest ground against its high-yielding rivals. Fed’s Minutes gave support to the dollar.
The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.1760, while the Pound was the worst performer, weighed by Brexit-related news. Rumours suggest that the UK is planning to quit Brexit trade talks if they cannot reach a deal by October 15, the date set by PM Boris Johnson. Also, British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove noted that no-deal preparations are intensifying while UK’s chief negotiator David Frost, said that fisheries are the most difficult issue remaining in negotiations with the EU.
USD/JPY broke higher, helped by rising government debt-yields. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note surged to 0.79% a fresh multi-week high.
Gold remained depressed, ending the day at $1,887 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices spent the day consolidating, with WTI settling just below the 40.00 level.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP can fall lower, crypto investors not in panic mode just yet
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD.
Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break
The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.
USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply
USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Elections matter: The pause that decides...
In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.
WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00
WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.