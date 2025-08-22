"Yet the Fed custody holdings data suggests that foreign central banks may be continuing to reduce US Treasuries and potentially dollar exposure, too, in their FX reserves. In other words, while the Treasury market may be ok in that the US private sector picks up the slack from foreign official sales, the impact on the dollar may still be negative."

"The weekly data released last night showed holdings dropping to the lowest levels of the year and down $100bn from early April. The US Treasury market, however, is doing fine, and one could argue that structural factors like adjustments to the Enhanced Supplementary Liquidity Ratio or the need to back Stablecoins with Treasury Bills are helping."

US Treasuries held in custody at the Fed for foreign institutions have fallen to their lowest levels this year, down $100bn since April. While structural demand supports the Treasury market, ongoing foreign central bank selling may weigh on the US Dollar (USD), ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.