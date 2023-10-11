FOMC minutes: Members agreed rates should stay restrictive for some time

- Federal Reserve released the minutes from its September 19-20 meeting.
- The minutes showed that officials saw risks to achieving goals had become more two-sided.
- US Dollar drops marginally after the minutes.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) released the minutes of its September meeting, which had a limited reaction across financial markets. According to the document, members generally judged the risks to achieving goals had become more two-sided. Most members continued to see upside risks to inflation.
At the September meeting, the Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to maintain the federal funds rate within the range of 5.25% to 5.5%, as expected. The staff projections showed the possibility of another rate hike before the end of the year. The next FOMC decision is on November 1.
Key takeaways from the minutes:
Participants also noted that they expected that real GDP growth would slow in the near term. Participants judged that the current stance of monetary policy was restrictive and that it broadly appeared to be restraining the economy as intended.
Participants stressed that current inflation remained unacceptably high while acknowledging that it had moderated somewhat over the past year.
Participants observed that the labor market was tight but that supply and demand conditions were continuing to come into better balance.
Participants generally noted there was still a high degree of uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook. One new source of uncertainty was that associated with the autoworkers' strike, and many participants observed that an intensification of the strike posed both an upside risk to inflation and a downside risk to activity.
A majority of participants pointed to upside risks to inflation from rising energy prices that could undo some of the recent disinflation or to the risk that inflation would prove more persistent than expected.
Almost all participants judged it appropriate to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent at this meeting.
A majority of participants judged that one more increase in the target federal funds rate at a future meeting would likely be appropriate, while some judged it likely that no further increases would be warranted.
All participants agreed that the Committee was in a position to proceed carefully and that policy decisions at every meeting would continue to be based on the totality of incoming information and its implications for the economic outlook as well as the balance of risks.
All participants agreed that policy should remain restrictive for some time until the Committee is confident that inflation is moving down sustainably toward its objective.
Several participants commented that, with the policy rate likely at or near its peak, the focus of monetary policy decisions and communications should shift from how high to raise the policy rate to how long to hold the policy rate at restrictive levels.
Participants generally judged that, with the stance of monetary policy in restrictive territory, risks to the achievement of the Committee's goals had become more two sided. But with inflation still well above the Committee's longer-run goal and the labor market remaining tight, most participants continued to see upside risks to inflation. These risks included the imbalance of aggregate demand and supply persisting longer than expected, as well as risks emanating from global oil markets, the potential for upside shocks to food prices, the effects of a strong housing market on shelter inflation, and the potential for more limited declines in goods prices.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index is rising after falling for five consecutive days, hovering slightly below 106.00. It remains around that area after the minutes, that have little impact on markets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0600 as attention turns to US CPI Premium
The EUR/USD rebounded from around 1.0590 and approached the weekly highs near 1.0635. On Thursday, the European Central Bank will release the account of its September meeting. The crucial report to watch will be the US Consumer Price Index. Additionally, US Jobless Claims data will also be released.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close in three weeks above 1.2300
Boosted by a weaker US Dollar, GBP/USD posted its highest daily close since September 20, above 1.2300. The higher-than-expected US PPI and the FOMC minutes did not provide support for the Greenback. On Thursday, the UK will report growth, industrial production, and trade data. In the US, the CPI and Jobless Claims figures are due.
Gold nears $1,880 as USD continues to retreat Premium
Gold extended its daily rally and touched its strongest level in over a week above $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4.6% ahead of FOMC Minutes, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Bitcoin price to record a squeeze, analysts say as BTC open interest hits multi month high at $12.37 billion
Bitcoin could record a significant squeeze soon, in either direction, according to analysts who record that BTC open interest has reached a new multi-month high and tested a key area that often precedes a squeeze.
Closing the gap: will Oil's descent continue post-closure?
In a world often rocked by geopolitical convulsions, the black gold often finds itself at the epicenter of economic conversations. This week, it has gyrated dramatically in the financial markets, strongly underpinned by the surging tensions in the Middle East.