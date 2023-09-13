Fitch forecasts US recession in H1 2024, another Fed rate hike is also expected

Fitch Ratings stated in its latest economic forecast that global economic growth is deteriorating, owing to "the deepening slump in China's property market, casting a shadow over global growth prospects just as tighter financial conditions weigh on the demand outlook in the US and Europe.”
Key Quote
expects the US to fall into recession in the first half of 2024
Federal Reserve “is now close to reaching a peak on rates and we expect just one more 25-basis-point hike to 5.75%. But core inflation is still high — particularly in services — and we have pushed back the date of the first Fed rate cut to May 2024.”
