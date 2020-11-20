Fitch: China’s 2025 growth plans compatible with reducing system risks

China's more modest growth ambitions under 14th five-year plan for 2021-2025 are consistent with reducing systemic risks across the economy, Fitch Ratings noted in its latest review report on the world’s second-biggest economy.

Additional highlights

“China's 2025 growth plans compatible with easing system risks. “

“Estimate China's per capita income at about USD10,500 for 2020.”

“Expects administration of US president-elect Joe Biden to seek to avoid further escalations in US-China trade frictions.”

