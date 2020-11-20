PBOC leaves one-year Loan Prime Rate unchanged at 3.85% in November

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) left the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unadjusted at 3.85% in November while holding the five-year LPR steady at 4.65%.
The Chinese central bank left the rates unchanged for the seventh consecutive month.
According to the latest Reuters poll, a majority of the analysts projected a status-quo in the PBOC’s policy decision.
Market reaction
AUD/USD keeps its recovery mode intact around 0.7285 on the PBOC rate decision, bouncing-off a dip to daily lows of 0.7266. The spot trades almost unchanged on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces back towards 0.7300 on Australian Retail Sales big beat
AUD/USD has bounced off lows and heads back towards 0.7300 following a big beat on the Australian Retail Sales data. The aussie remains underpinned, as the US dollar nurses losses amid renewed fiscal stimulus hopes.
USD/JPY holding up in the 103.80 support zone
USD/JPY is firming at support in the Tokyo hour. In the prior session, the dollar was trading precariously after trading higher for most of the day, on reports that US Senate Republican leaders have agreed to resume negotiations on another coronavirus stimulus package.
Gold: Bulls treading on thin ice at critical support
Gold bulls will need a lifeline fro the Fed as the price holds on by a thread. The yellow metal has been under pressure in recent days as investment flows to the yellow metal hit their biggest slump since the Covid-19 liquidations, despite a softer US dollar.
Bitcoin is overbought but crowd excitement supports the coin
Bitcoin is again the focus of mainstream media attention, as the benchmark crypto coin has jumped up 54% in just one month. This is probably what allows BTC to so far avoid a full-scale correction. In addition to institutional investors, demand can also grow among retail buyers.
WTI prices hesitates around $41.50 amid persistent global demand fears
Front-month WTI futures have been moving back and forth between $41.15 and $41.90 on Thursday with bullish attempts capped amid renewed fears about the consequences of the surging COVID-19 on global demand.