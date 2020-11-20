PBOC leaves one-year Loan Prime Rate unchanged at 3.85% in November

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) left the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unadjusted at 3.85% in November while holding the five-year LPR steady at 4.65%.

The Chinese central bank left the rates unchanged for the seventh consecutive month.

According to the latest Reuters poll, a majority of the analysts projected a status-quo in the PBOC’s policy decision.

Market reaction

AUD/USD keeps its recovery mode intact around 0.7285 on the PBOC rate decision, bouncing-off a dip to daily lows of 0.7266. The spot trades almost unchanged on the day.