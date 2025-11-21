Fed's Williams: Fed can still cut rates in near term

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York President John Williams said on Friday that the Fed can still cut rates in the near term, given current policy is modestly restrictive, per Reuters.

Key takeaways

"Inflation progress has stalled, but should be on track to 2% in 2027."

"Tariffs have increased prices but are not expected to lead to persistent inflation."

"Economic growth has slowed and the labor market gradually cooled."

"Labor market now comparable to pre-pandemic years when it was not overheated."

"Imperative that Fed meet its inflation target, but without undue risk to maximum employment goal."

Market reaction

These comments received a neutral score of 4.8 from FXStreet Fed Speechtracker. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index continues to move sideways in a tight daily range above 100.00.