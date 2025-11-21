TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Fed's Williams: Fed can still cut rates in near term

Fed's Williams: Fed can still cut rates in near term
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York President John Williams said on Friday that the Fed can still cut rates in the near term, given current policy is modestly restrictive, per Reuters.

Key takeaways

"Inflation progress has stalled, but should be on track to 2% in 2027."

"Tariffs have increased prices but are not expected to lead to persistent inflation."

"Economic growth has slowed and the labor market gradually cooled."

"Labor market now comparable to pre-pandemic years when it was not overheated."

"Imperative that Fed meet its inflation target, but without undue risk to maximum employment goal."

Market reaction

These comments received a neutral score of 4.8 from FXStreet Fed Speechtracker. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index continues to move sideways in a tight daily range above 100.00.

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD pierces 1.1500 ahead of the weekly close

EUR/USD pierces 1.1500 ahead of the weekly close

EUR/USD extends is slide below the 1.1500 mark in the American session on Friday and remains on track to end the week in negative territory. The US Dollar (USD) benefits from the upbeat November PMI data and makes it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound.

GBP/USD stays below 1.3100, looks to post weekly losses

GBP/USD stays below 1.3100, looks to post weekly losses

GBP/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum and trades below 1.3100 on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales and mixed PMI figures from the UK make it difficult for the pair to gain traction, while the upbeat US PMI readings support the USD. 

Gold struggles to recover above $4,100 on easing Fed rate cut bets

Gold struggles to recover above $4,100 on easing Fed rate cut bets

Gold recovers modestly from session lows but remains below $4,100 on Friday. Diminishing odds of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December and strong US PMI data help the US Dollar stay resilient and doesn't allow XAU/USD to gather recovery momentum. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off intensifies as liquidations hit $2 billion 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off intensifies as liquidations hit $2 billion 

Bitcoin is retesting April levels, falling toward $80,000 amid $2 billion crypto liquidations. Ethereum downtrend accelerates toward $2,500 as institutional investors exit. XRP extends its decline below $2.00, weighed down by decreasing retail demand.

Week ahead – Could US data revive risk appetite amidst a low liquidity week?

Week ahead – Could US data revive risk appetite amidst a low liquidity week?

Risk assets sell off on AI valuation concerns and hawkish Fedspeak. US data in focus amidst a holiday-shortened week with low liquidity available. Dollar weakness hinges on improved risk appetite and weak data releases.

Ripple eyes April lows despite Bitwise ETF launch, steady inflows

Ripple eyes April lows despite Bitwise ETF launch, steady inflows

Ripple is extending its down leg below $2.00, trading at $1.87 at the time of writing on Friday. Heightened volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty are supporting the sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers