At a virtual event held by the Council for Economic Education, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester explained that she believes that the US Unemployment Rate will likely rise a little but she said "we have to be singularly focused on inflation."
"If we want to get back to healthy conditions, this is something we have to do."
Key comments
- I don't think we can count on a big surge in labour force participation.
- We have to be singularly focused on inflation.
- Getting inflation down is job one.
- I see more persistence in inflation and see rates rising higher than the median of Fed policymakers.
- We have more work to do to get inflation on 2% path.
- I have not seen any evidence that markets aren't working in the US.
- As the Fed raises rates, that won't stop the central bank from pursuing "job one" of fighting inflation.
- We will not be cutting rates next year at all.
- Fed will use its tools to get to inflation target, don't need fiscal policy to tighten to make that happen.
US dollar update
The DXY index, which measures the US dollar vs a basket of currencies rose on Thursday and extended its gains from the previous day. The index is back above 112.00, recovering from when it was initially falling against most majors at the start of the week before regaining ground.
If it is going to extend the gains towards the high of the week through 112.50, the Nonfarm Payrolls will need to shape up. If Friday's NFP is terrible, then the 111 level will potentially come under pressure as investors will be looking for a Fed pivot.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggling around 0.6400 and at risk of piercing the year’s low
The AUD/USD pair has sensed buying interest from 0.6400 and is marching higher gradually in early Tokyo. The aussie bulls have attempted a rebound despite the stability of the risk-off impulse in the market.
EUR/USD senses downside momentum loss around 0.9800 as focus shifts to US NFP
The EUR/USD pair is attempting to defend the extension of weakness below 0.9790 and is sensing buying interest in the early Tokyo session. The asset is displaying sigs of exhaustion in the downside momentum, which could result in a pullback move ahead.
Gold bulls beaten back by the US dollar bulls at key daily resistance
The price of gold is back to flat on the day in what has been a correction of this week's rally into daily resistance near $1,730. The price fell from a high of $1,725.60 to a low of $1,706.95 but held above the prior day's lows despite firmer US yields and a stronger US dollar.
Polygon’s environmental conservation reaches oceans after achieving carbon neutrality in 2022
The crypto industry has been in the crosshair of many environmentalists as the process of transaction verification and block generation tend to be power-consuming. Despite a 21% rise, MATIC continues to tread below the uptrend support line.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five scenarios for trading King Dollar as markets plead for pain Premium
No pain, no gain – this gym idiom resonates with stock bulls. The Federal Reserve has said it is willing to accept – and even wants to see – economic pain to see inflation falling. Last month was painful in financial markets, but did American employment also feel the pinch?