Fed’s Kaplan: Too soon to judge what the Fed will do at the March meeting

Additional headlines are crossing the wires from the Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, as he says that its too soon to judge what the Fed will do at the March meeting.

A week is an eternity in this situation.

Will be watching the path of diagnosed cases, will factor that into march meeting decision.

This is not the time to be making long term prognostications.

Has ramped up conversations with business contacts to understand how companies, consumers might react.

What companies are doing now is trying to understand the 'demand' aspect of coronavirus effect.

In January thought US GDP could grow 2.25% or more this year.

Severe deterioration is likely, could last a quarter or a quarter and a half.

Economic forecasts to be released in March will look different than they did in December.

The situation is moving so quickly that what happens three days from now could change view.

If we do have a material slowing and tightening of financial conditions, accommodative policy will help.

The ups and downs of stock market did not factor into decision to cut rates.

He expects to see market volatility over coming months.

He won't read much into jobs data that comes out February.

I think you'll see different actions from different central banks around the world.

When you have limited ammunition, it’s wise to use it sooner, more boldly.