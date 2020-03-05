Washington State: Total coronavirus death toll in the US reached 12

Early Friday morning in Asia, news from the Washington State suggested that the US death toll due to the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) reached 12. This includes 11 from the Washington that comprises 10 cases of death from King County.

Market implications

With the early-day news suggesting a lack of testing kits, the rise in the death toll continues to weigh on the trade sentiment. Even so, markets seem to have lost confidence in the US dollar as a risk-safety, which in turn helps gold to seesaw near the multi-day high around $1,673 by the press time.