Fed's Kaplan: There is still jobs market slack

Dallas Fed's President Robert Kaplan is crossing the wires from a Q&A session, via Bloomberg, highlighting that US GDP growth was "pretty choppy" last year.

More headlines (via Bloomberg):

Key to US economy is the consumer

We're closer to balance on oil supply/demand

Confident US GDP growth will exceed 2% in 2017

We're forecasting 2.25% growth

Participation rate likely to fall in the decade, US needs much more workforce development and education