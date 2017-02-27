Fed's Kaplan: There is still jobs market slack

Fed's Kaplan: There is still jobs market slackBy Felipe Erazo
Dallas Fed's President Robert Kaplan is crossing the wires from a Q&A session, via Bloomberg, highlighting that US GDP growth was "pretty choppy" last year.
More headlines (via Bloomberg):
Key to US economy is the consumer
We're closer to balance on oil supply/demand
Confident US GDP growth will exceed 2% in 2017
We're forecasting 2.25% growth
Participation rate likely to fall in the decade, US needs much more workforce development and education